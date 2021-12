Three-star Joliet (Ill.) Catholic running back Jordan Anderson signed a national letter of intent with Illinois just weeks after rushing for an IHSA Class 4A record 306 yards and four touchdowns to lead JCA to a state championship. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound running back is ranked the No. 989 overall prospect in the Class of 2022, the No. 77 running back in the class and the No. 22 senior prospect in the state of Illinois, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO