SPD Investigating Social Media Threats at Schools

Police have opened investigations into threats at two South Seattle schools this morning, which led to the closure of one high school campus.

This morning, police received calls from Seattle Public Schools staff, reporting a social media threat involving students at Franklin High School and a potential threat at Rainier Beach High School.

The nature of the specific threat at Franklin led school officials to close the campus for the day.

Rainier Beach did not receive any specific threats and continued the school day sheltered in place.

The Seattle Police Department is working closely with Seattle Public Schools to address campus safety and will provide additional patrols as needed.

SPD has recently investigated several other threats at local schools, arresting students in connection with unrelated online threat cases at Ingraham High School and Whitman Middle School. SPD is also investigating a recent shooting after school hours outside Garfield High School.

Police are asking anyone with information about the Franklin and Rainier Beach to call 206-233-5000.