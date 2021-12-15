ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants injury report: Saquon Barkley among five who don't practice

By Dan Benton
 2 days ago
The New York Giants were back home on Wednesday and back on the practice field ahead of a Week 15 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

As they usually do mid-week, the Giants held a walkthrough practice but this time around, there were lingering concerns about COVID-19 as an outbreak has side-swept the league.

Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who was already nursing an oblique injury, was not at practice after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Toney was joined by linebacker Oshane Ximines and wide receiver John Ross, who also tested positive. There were also several close contacts, head coach Joe Judge said.

The injury report was also lengthy.

Here’s a look at the Giants’ full (projected/walkthrough) injury report for Wednesday:

Did not participate: RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), OL Ben Bredeson (ankle), K Graham Gano (illness), DB Adoree’ Jackson (quad), DL Austin Johnson (foot)

Limited participant: QB Daniel Jones (neck), OL Andrew Thomas (ankle), DL Leonard Williams (triceps)

Full participant: N/A

