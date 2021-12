The U.K. has one of the most deregulated energy markets, designed to keep prices low and competitive. Customers can buy natural gas and electricity for homes directly from large suppliers or smaller ones who purchase from the wholesale market and sell it on. The system works fine in normal conditions but is breaking down under pressure from sky-high prices caused by supply disruptions in Europe. Domestic fuel bills look set for large increases in 2022 even with price caps to protect households.

