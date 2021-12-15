Cannabis taxes mounting, lined up for community-based programs in certain areas

Enjoy a free, whimsical, carriage ride, courtesy of the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln, through the sparkling lights and festive sounds of downtown. This holiday season, they put an exciting twist on the beloved horse-drawn carriage rides and replaced the horses with tractors! They know that horses bring a magical presence to the yuletide season, but the cold weather and long hours are extremely hard on them (and the streets). They hope that you’ll embrace this change and join them from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays.
