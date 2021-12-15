Cannabis taxes mounting, lined up for community-based programs in certain areas

The City Council has allocated park development impact fees in this year’s budget to restore to working order the Kramer Memorial Park dolphin fountain and surrounding plaza. The City of Placentia is seeking to partner with the Placentia Community Foundation to create an opportunity for the community to invest in this one-of-a-kind historic project by incorporating a legacy brick dedication program into this restoration effort. This project will completely renovate and return to working order the fountain at Kraemer Park. The old bronze dolphins will be refinished and reinstalled on the fountain and the entire plaza space surrounding the fountain will be completely renovated. Half of the funds received from this project will be used to help offset project construction costs and the other half will be reinvested in the community via new grants awarded by the Placentia Community Foundation. Your brick purchase is also tax-deductible! The City and the Placentia Community Foundation are seeking feedback from the community on this proposed legacy brick project and would appreciate you answering a few short questions!

PLACENTIA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO