ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Lenders Set to Rally Amid Today's Fed Decision

By Bryan Hayes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

The Federal Reserve’s final monetary policy decision of 2021 is slated for this afternoon as the Fed concludes its two-day policy meeting. The public will hear from central bank Chairman Jerome Powell at a news conference scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Investors are anticipating that the Fed will accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program and lay the groundwork for multiple interest rate increases next year. Powell has finally begun to acknowledge in recent weeks that current inflationary pressures may not be as ‘transitory’ as he had originally described, stating that “inflation risks have escalated” as he moves to unwind the Fed’s bond purchases.

Even in the face of today’s November retail sales miss, it is likely that Powell will stick to the script as the economy has shown signs of resilience this year. The Commerce Department stated that consumers spent a record $638 million at stores and restaurants in October which was 21% above pre-pandemic levels. As many shoppers began getting their holiday gifts earlier this year, a slight slowdown in sales growth for November makes sense.

While the most optimistic economists are projecting Q4 GDP of up to 8%, even a 6-7% growth rate allows Powell the room to begin the process of normalizing the business cycle and raising interest rates. In my view, that process should have started at this point and now Powell has to play catch-up. Raising interest rates from these ultra-low levels should not be viewed as a negative. Rather, it is a sign that the economy is back on solid footing and can withstand higher borrowing costs.

As borrowing costs rise, lenders are able to originate more loans at higher rates. An increase in lending and related services creates more income for these companies. Historically during times of above-average inflation along with periods of rising interest rates, financials have fared relatively well.

The Zacks Financial – Consumer Loans industry group contains the three lenders we will discuss below and is ranked in the top 39% of all 253 industry groups. This industry is located within the Finance sector, which is ranked in the top 13% of all Zacks sectors. Quantitative research suggests that about half of a stock’s return is due to its industry grouping. Targeting stocks in top Zacks Ranked Industries can dramatically improve your stock-picking success.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. ( COOP )

Mr. Cooper Group provides origination, quality servicing, and transaction-based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. Based in Coppell, TX, COOP offers home loan services with a focus on delivering lending products, services and technologies.

COOP trades at an attractive 4.76 P/E and is outpacing the market this year with a 29% return. The home lender has produced an average positive earnings surprise of 16.14% over the last four quarters. COOP most recently reported EPS for the quarter ending in September of $2.42, a +22.84% surprise over consensus.

Mr. Cooper Group (COOP) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O1kTI_0dNt3YnO00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Reveals

The Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) seeks to find companies that have recently seen positive earnings estimate revision activity. The technique has proven to be quite useful for finding positive earnings surprises. In fact, when combining a Zacks #3 Rank or better along with a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time according to our 10-year backtest.

Analysts covering Mr. Cooper Group have upped their full-year earnings estimates by 3.77% over the past 60 days. COOP sports a Zacks #2 Buy rank along with a +11.91% Earnings ESP. Our model predicts an earnings beat for COOP for the current quarter.

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for annual revenues stands at $3.27 billion, a 19.78% increase over 2020. COOP’s next quarterly earnings announcement is scheduled for February 2 nd , 2022.

Regional Management Corp. ( RM )

Regional Management is a diversified specialty consumer finance firm and provides loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, RM has operations in South Carolina, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama.

Trading at a very reasonable 6.61 P/E, Regional Management is a Zacks #1 Strong Buy stock and has exceeded earnings estimates in each of the past five quarters. RM most recently reported EPS of $2.11 back in November, a +34.39% surprise over estimates. The company has posted a trailing four-quarter average surprise of +47.46%, helping the stock climb over 80% for the year.

Regional Management (RM) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZJbY_0dNt3YnO00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RM revenues are projected to rise by 13.85% compared to last year. Analysts covering RM are in agreement in terms of earnings revisions and have upped their full-year estimates by 9.21% over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current year EPS now sits at $8.18. If RM is able to simply meet this expectation, it would translate to an incredible 240.83% growth rate over 2020.

World Acceptance Corp. ( WRLD )

World Acceptance is a consumer finance company engaged in short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, credit insurance and related products and services to individuals. Also headquartered in Greenville, SC, World Acceptance operates over 1,200 branches in 16 U.S. states.

WRLD stock has surged nearly 130% this year, easily outpacing not only the market but its industry group as well. WRLD has delivered an average positive earnings surprise of 130.77% over the past four quarters, contributing to the stock’s amazing ascent.

World Acceptance (WRLD) Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Xm1t_0dNt3YnO00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues stands at $568.47 million, an increase of 8.17% from 2020. Looking out at next year, analysts are expecting sales to rise 4.44% to $593.69 million. WLRD is due for its next earnings report on January 28 th .

All eyes will be on the Fed decision this afternoon. Investors will want to keep an eye on these three lenders that are showing significant outperformance.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Regional Management Corp. (RM): Free Stock Analysis Report

MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Meet the New and Improved Federal Reserve

TheStreet’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre sees a more “hawkish” Federal Reserve rolling down the pike, and the stock market better be ready to account for a more inflation-minded central bank. “For years the market has counted on a dovish and accommodative Fed, but with inflation...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Global Markets Rally After Fed Taper Decision

US indices closed higher on Wednesday and continued to rally on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve ( Fed ) indicated its intention to end pandemic policy support by March next year. At the last monetary policy meeting for the year, (14-15 December 2021) the Fed “announced it would end its pandemic-era bond purchases in March 2022, paving the way for three interest rate hikes by the end of 2022, as policymakers voiced concerns over persistently high inflation against a backdrop of a steady recovery in the labour market,” Reuters reported. The central bank doubled the pace of taper to $30 billion a month after the central bank decided at its November meeting to begin reducing the monthly pace of its “net asset purchases by $10 billion for Treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities. However, the Fed noted that risks to the economic outlook remain due to the uncertainty around the Omicron coronavirus variant and its impact on the economy, while reiterating that interest rates will be held at record-low levels until maximum employment is achieved. FOMC members also revised the 2022 inflation forecast up to 2.60% from 2.20% projected in September, while the unemployment rate is seen falling to 3.50%,” the Fed stated.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Interest Rates#Inflation#Zacks Investment Research#Fed#The Federal Reserve#The Commerce Department#The Zacks Financial
Markets Insider

US stocks climb in 'relief rally' as Fed's assesses the economy can withstand multiple rate hikes

US stocks rose Thursday, with investor confidence boosted by the Federal Reserve's view that the US economy is strong enough to handle three interest rate increases next year. The S&P 500 headed back toward a record highs after the Fed on Wednesday signaled it may raise interest rates at least three times in 2022 to cool the hottest inflationary environment in nearly 40 years.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
WTAJ

Fed to accelerate withdrawal of economic aid as prices surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under Chair Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve is poised this week to execute a sharp turn toward tighter interest-rate policies with inflation accelerating and unemployment falling faster than expected. On Wednesday, the Fed will likely announce that it will reduce its monthly bond purchases at twice the rate that Powell had outlined […]
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ex-Treasury Chief Summers: Rate Hikes Will Put Economy, Markets at Risk

The Federal Reserve will have a tough time preventing a recession as it raises interest rates, putting financial markets at risk, the prominent economist Larry Summers says. As the central bank meets Wednesday, Fed officials have indicated they may quicken their tapering of bond purchases. Economists expect multiple rate increases next year, perhaps starting in the first half.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Federal Reserve doubles taper of bond-buying, will raise rates three times in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to an earlier end of their asset-buying program and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting.
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy