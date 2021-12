The Los Angeles Rams traveled to Phoenix, Arizona to take on the Cardinals in a divisional clash on Monday Night Football. In the days leading up to the game, the Rams found themselves in a precarious situation with multiple players landing on the Reserve/COVID list along with a few starters out with injury (B. Allen, Henderson). The issue forced the Rams to call upon multiple backups and practice squad members to start and play meaningful snaps. In the end, it was the Rams superstars that took over the game to give the Rams a 30-23 win over Arizona, and pull within one game of the division lead in the NFC West.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO