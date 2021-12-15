ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Nurses Share Their Favorite Medical TV Moments

By Steven Briggs
Scrubs Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASH – any episode. St. Elsewhere – Opening credits when they are playing the music and showing a nurse running down the hall w/ a code cart that tips over. It happens!! I remember during my first code on the code team from ICU, MD asked for Dopamine to go up...

scrubsmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation. Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Hilary Farr Almost Died? HGTV Host Spills One Mistake Her Doctor As She Fights Secret Health Condition [Details]

"Love It or List It" star Hilary Farr recently opened up for the first time regarding her health diagnosis made by doctors, however, it didn't seem to go well back then. In a new issue released by People, the TV star admitted that back in 2012, her doctors found "a suspicious lump" after she went in for a routine mammogram. Farr decided to undergo surgery, yet, based on the lab results, the tumor was "precancerous, not malignant," which made her relieved.
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Where to find old and new holiday TV favorites

With those last-minute gifts to score and the kids crawling the walls it’s a relief to know that television is flying to the rescue. With scores of Christmas specials — and not just for the kiddies — the tube can ease the burden of gift wrapping, coupon counting, and devising ways to keep the dog away from the tree.
TV & VIDEOS
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses React to that Shocking “And Just Like That” Peloton Death

If you’re a fan of the original Sex and the City, you probably caught the first episode of the revival And Just Like That… on HBO over the weekend. SPOILER ALERT (This article contains spoilers from the first episode). During the episode, Chris Noth’s character Mr. Big dies...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Nixon
UW Madison

Moments in Time 2021: Our photographers’ favorites

Was 2021 the bounce-back year we were hoping for when the calendar page turned from a grim 2020? In some ways, yes. Students, faculty and staff who had been studying, teaching and working at home returned to campus, darned near 100% vaccinated — a success story we can all be proud of. Family gatherings, large events, shopping trips and vacation travel resumed. But a glimmer of hope that we might soon put the pandemic in the past vanished like a false spring. Back in the classroom, but still in masks. Triple vaxxed, but wary of variants. Virtual meetings with colleagues next door. It was easy to feel at times like the “new normal” was getting old.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Boston Globe

Globe writers share their favorite movies of 2021

The alteration in moviegoing that began in 2020 with the pandemic continued this year, if less dramatically. “Movie” has kept changing. So has “going.”. Streaming became ever more prominent. Starting last year, all Warner Bros. titles have been simultaneously released in theaters and on HBO Max (AT&T owns both the studio and streaming service). This included some very big pictures — big visually as well as commercially — such as “Dune” and “The Matrix Resurrections,” which opens Dec. 22.
MOVIES
Indy100

Strictly’s silent dance named TV moment of the year

Strictly’s 10 seconds of silence during a contemporary dance performance by Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice has been named as Heat magazine’s TV moment of the year. The actor, who is the first deaf contestant in the show’s history, and her professional partner paused the music and danced in...
TV SHOWS
wfxrtv.com

2021’s notable moments on TV: Capitol riot, ‘Rust,’ Shatner

If a year can be accused of bait-and-switch, 2021 is fair game. It was reasonable to believe, or hope, that the pandemic would steadily recede in the rear-view mirror, that a White House transition might mean less political rancor, that America could honorably end its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Television,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nurse Jackie#Nurse Midwife#Brain Transplant#Icu#Md#Grey S Anatomy
WNDU

Medical Moment: Pet & art therapy

Pet therapy has been used by patients who are struggling with mental health conditions, like depression and PTSD, or are battling a chronic illness like cancer. Art therapy helps people express feelings and emotions. Now, scientists are studying a program that uses both forms of therapy for patients struggling with...
PETS
WKRG News 5

Medical Moment: Pediatric injuries around the holidays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week’s Medical Moment WKRG News 5 is joined by Doctor Tyler McDonald, a pediatric surgeon with USA Health, to discuss avoiding children injuries around the holidays. WKRG News 5 asked Dr. McDonald: What are common pediatric injuries around this time of year? What are some non-surgical treatments you can provide? […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sciencealert.com

Do Babies Cry in The Womb? Ultrasounds Show Something Strange Going On

Beginning in the second trimester of pregnancy, an expecting parent may feel their unborn baby kicking, rolling over, and even hiccupping. But is it known whether babies can start crying before they're born?. Although pregnant people can't feel this movement, research suggests that babies do seem to start practicing for...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy