Katie Price avoided jail in drink-driving case thanks to a legal loophole

By Sun Reporter
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

KATIE Price avoided jail today because of a legal loophole, it was explained today.

The star, 43, admitted drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance and attended Crawley Magistrates Court today to be sentenced.

Katie arriving at court for the sentencing today Credit: PA

🔵 Read our Katie Price live blog for the latest updates

She was handed a sentence of 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, and a two-year driving ban.

She will also pay £213 in costs. The court was told that she already owes the court £7,358.

In court, District Judge Amanda Kelly told the star: "Unlike you not everyone has the luxury of putting themselves into the Priory clinic when their lives get hard”, going on to say Katie’s driving record was "absolutely appalling" and her actions were "incredibly selfish".

She said: "When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others.

"You could have killed somebody. Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time.

"You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time.

"You seem to think you are above the law.”

But she explained that the reason Katie would avoid jail was because at an earlier hearing, the star was told that sentencing would be deferred on the understanding that she attended rehab facility The Priory for treatment and didn't commit any further offences.

She pled guilty to the charges on September 29, a day after crashing her Range Rover on the B2135 near Partridge Green.

At the scene, she told police: "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all".

She attended court with her stepdad Paul, and fiance Carl Woods Credit: The Mega Agency
Katie flipped the car near her home in Sussex

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
