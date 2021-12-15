Coronavirus: Elizabethtown nursing home added to outbreak list

ELIZABETHTOWN — A nursing home in Bladen County has gone back onto the outbreak list for COVID-19.

The weekly update from the state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday included Bladen East Health and Rehab. The report listed two residents. The cluster report for child care facilities and schools remained unchanged for the county, with three from Bladen County Schools listed.

Numbers are cumulative from varying points and do not indicate active. The state defines outbreaks as two or more cases at congregate living settings, and clusters as five or more at child care facilities or schools. Bladenboro Middle is listed with 19 cases among students and one staff member, Bladenboro Primary two students and three staff, and West Bladen seven students — up one from last week — and no staff.

Last week, there were no outbreaks in the county per the report definition. Bladen East has not been on the list since Oct. 26; when the pandemic began almost two years ago, it first appeared on the list July 21, 2020.

The Bladen County Health Department, in its Wednesday report, listed five people hospitalized among 68 cases considered active. There has not been a death logged since Oct. 27. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 5,586 recoveries and 5,749 positive tests.

The December totals are 131 recoveries and 139 positive tests. Bladen had 134 in November and 191 in October after 552 in September and 964 in August.

Statewide since the pandemic began, there have been 19,070 deaths and 1,580,909 positive tests, according to the DHHS report on Wednesday. It also listed 1,561 hospitalized.

The county and the state do not update numbers in relation to false positive tests.

Community transmission of the coronavirus in Bladen County is high, according to Wednesday’s update from the CDC. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website counted 61 active cases. There are no counties in the state with the low or moderate transmission level, only seven substantial, and 93 high. The period measured is Dec. 7 to Monday for case rate, and Dec. 4 to Friday for percent positivity.

The CDC says Bladen County has 45.9 percent (15,033) of the total population fully vaccinated and 56 percent (18,326) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 52.5 percent and 63.9 percent, respectively. The percentages are not a match for this past summer’s population totals from the U.S. Census.

With 96 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 67 percent of the ventilators, 14 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 20 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,812 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,656 in Bladenboro; 735 in Clarkton; 556 in East Arcadia; 321 in White Oak; 285 in Tar Heel; 139 in Council; and 122 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,424 deaths and 107,109 cases. Cumberland has had 500 deaths and 49,314 cases; Robeson has had 449 deaths and 26,063 cases; Columbus has had 232 deaths and 10,493 cases; Sampson has had 141 deaths and 11,817 cases; and Pender has had 102 deaths and 9,422 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.6 percent of the deaths (6,983) and 45.2 percent of the cases (715,453) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,299 deaths and 166,875 positive cases, Gaston County has had 640 deaths and 43,127 cases, Rowan County has had 485 deaths and 27,818 cases, Union County has had 378 deaths and 39,388 cases, Cabarrus County has had 357 deaths and 35,498 cases — a total of 3,159 deaths and 312,706 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 913 deaths and 138,937 cases, Johnston County has had 344 deaths and 34,687 cases, Durham County has had 267 deaths and 36,826 cases, and Orange County has had 111 deaths and 12,618 cases — a total of 1,635 deaths and 223,068 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 932 deaths and 72,787 cases, Forsyth County has had 595 deaths and 55,970 cases, Randolph County has had 334 deaths and 23,430 cases, and Davidson County has had 328 deaths and 27,492 cases — a total of 2,189 deaths and 179,679 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 50.3 million confirmed cases and 801,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.7 million.

There have been more than 272 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.3 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.