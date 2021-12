By this Public Notice, the Federal Communications Commission (“Commission”) seeks nominations for membership on the Telecommunications Interagency Working Group (“Working Group”), a group that is being formed pursuant to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act “to develop recommendations to address the workforce needs of the telecommunications industry.”1 Section 60602 of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act directs the Chairwoman of the Commission, in partnership with the Secretary of Labor, to establish this interagency working group by January 14, 2022.2 The Working Group must prepare a report with “recommendations to address the workforce needs of the telecommunications industry, including the safety of that workforce” not later than one year after the Working Group is established.3.

