Duluth, MN

Rep Stauber turns down infrastructure bill that will protect life

By Ann Treacy
 3 days ago

The Duluth News Tribune posts from a column pointing on Rep Pete Stauber’s vote against broadband…. On Nov. 5, Rep. Pete Stauber voted no on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill. Less than a month later, on...

Biden. worst ever
3d ago

That bill will bankrupt Americans, the federal reserve is already going to raise interest rates 3 times , Jimmy Carter days all over. Lines at the gas pumps, house sales in the toilet because of high interest rates credit card interest hikes all no good for Americans

Guy Gordon
2d ago

When I first read the headline, I thought OMG he did not. However after reading the article . it made me say "Yes" I'm glad he voted that way.

