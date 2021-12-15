Progenity Is Unlikely to Live Up to Its IPO Hype

From earning the title of stock market influencer to launching the influential ARK Transparency ETF (BATS:CTRU), Cathie Wood continues to gain attention in 2021. However, as the year draws to a close, not all of this attention has been positive. With the omicron variant and rising consumer prices weighing on the market, her innovative picks have struggled. In fact, almost all of the stocks in her flagship innovation exchange-traded fund entered a bear market in early December. While some experts are betting that so-called Cathie Wood stocks could outperform again in 2022, others are taking a different approach and betting against Wood. One increasingly popular way to do so is through the Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:SARK).

