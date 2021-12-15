ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Progenity Is Unlikely to Live Up to Its IPO Hype

By Will Ashworth
Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) didn’t go public recently. Instead, its IPO dates back to June 19, 2020, when the biotech sold 6.67 million shares of PROG stock at $15 a pop. On its first day of trading, Progenity’s shares lost 12.5%. In the 18 months since it’s lost an additional 80%. Trading at...

