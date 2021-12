JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri WIC is extending the temporary increase of the Cash Value Benefit for Fruit and Vegetable Purchases (CVB) for January, February, and March 2022. The increase is the same amount as November and December: $24 per month for child participants, $43 per month for pregnant and postpartum women participants and $47 per month for breastfeeding women participants. Standard CVB values range from $9-11. WIC is the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO