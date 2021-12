More than 400 new homes could be built on farmland on the edge of Buckingham. 420 new homes could be built by Wates Developments Ltd on land off Osier Way. Plans detailing the 23-hectare site, which would include a minimum of 35 per cent affordable housing and new access roads off Osier Way and one off Gawcott Road, have been submitted to Buckinghamshire Council.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO