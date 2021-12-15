ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bell hooks

By The Editors
JSTOR Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Black feminist theorist and activist bell hooks has died. Here’s a small selection of her work to read for free on JSTOR. “This emphasis on woman’s silence may be an accurate remembering of what has taken place in the households of women from WASP backgrounds in the United States but...

daily.jstor.org

BET

Noted Writer And Academic bell hooks Dies At 69

Bell hooks, a critically acclaimed author, feminist and public intellectual, has reportedly died in her home in Berea, Kentucky. She was 69. According to a press release by her niece Ebony Motley, she had been ill and was surrounded by her friends and family when she passed away. Born Gloria...
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
Midland Reporter-Telegram

bell hooks, trailblazing Black feminist and social critic, dies at 69

Trailblazing Black feminist bell hooks, whose graceful, probing and wide-ranging books sought to empower people of all races, classes and genders, anticipating and helping shape ongoing debates about justice and discrimination in the United States, died Wednesday at her home in Berea, Ky. She was 69. The cause was end-stage...
abc17news.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”
WHAS 11

bell hooks, Renowned Author and Feminist, Dead at 69

Acclaimed author and activist bell hooks died on Wednesday. She was 69. "The family of bell hooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt, great aunt and great great aunt," hooks' family said in the statement. "The family is honored that Gloria received numerous awards, honors, and international fame for her works as poet, author, feminist, professor, cultural critic, and social activist. We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer."
thelily.com

Black women share what bell hooks taught them about feminism

Raquel Willis first encountered bell hooks as an undergraduate student at the University of Georgia. She remembers the first book she was assigned for class — “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center.” It wasn’t long before Willis began seeking hooks’s work out on her own.
WebMD

Feminist Scholar bell hooks Dies at 69

The feminist author and scholar bell hooks, whose best-known book was "Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism," has died at age 69. Her sister, Gwenda Motley, said the cause of death was end-stage renal failure, The Washington Post reported. Hooks died at her home in Berea, KY, where she had served as Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies at Berea College.
Fatherly

These Two bell hooks Quotes About Masculinity Are Essential

On December 15, 2021, the family of bell hooks announced that the lauded feminist thinker, author, professor, and social activist, had passed away at the age of 69. She was one of the country’s foremost feminist scholars — and was often celebrated for her deeply accessible writing on the intersection of race, gender, and sexuality. She was also a prolific author — and had published more than 30 books in her lifetime.
Futurity

Kids books are biased towards male protagonists

A major analysis of children’s books published during the last 60 years suggests that a bias persists toward male protagonists—despite an overall trend for an increasing proportion of female leads. The research focused on books that feature a single main character. The bias toward male protagonists remained slight...
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
