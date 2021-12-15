ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noomi Rapace Embarks on Skin-Crawling Journey in Witch Movie ‘You Won’t Be Alone’ This April [Trailer]

By Meagan Navarro
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Noomi Rapace‘s next genre role will see her exploring humanity as a skin-crawling witch in Focus Features’ You Won’t Be Alone, set to premiere next month at the Sundance Film Festival. Ahead of its premiere, a new trailer and poster teases just how skin-crawling the witch’s journey might...

