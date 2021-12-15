ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

After Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Wraps, Jason Momoa Stays In Hawai’i To Bask Shirtless In The Sun

By Jessica Rawden
Cinema Blend
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since we’ve seen Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa just out and about and doing his thing. For months, he was awfully busy with work on Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 hit directed by James Wan (not to mention doing press for Dune)....

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
heroichollywood.com

See Chris Hemsworth Gear Up As DCEU Aquaman To Replace Jason Momoa

Avengers Chris Hemsworth dons Jason Momoa’s Aquaman suit in a fan-made design inspired by the DCEU movies. Earlier this year, Marvel Studios released its first animated series What If…? on Disney Plus, giving fans a look at how certain stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon would turn out if certain things were a little different thanks to the diverse playing field of the Multiverse. The MCU isn’t the only franchise looking to explore the concept, given that the (DCEU) will tackle it in The Flash, with Michael Keaton reprising his role as Batman. In perhaps an intriguing What If…? scenario combining both franchises in question, what if Chris Hemsworth took over the Aquaman role from Jason Momoa?
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Wow, Jason Momoa Looks Awesome As The Crow In Unearthed Test Footage

Jason Momoa holds many roles in today’s pop culture. He’s Khal Drogo in one of the most beloved series of our time, Game of Thrones. Momoa is of course the DCEU’s Aquaman and most recently Duncan Idaho in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. There was also a time when the actor was set to play The Crow in a reboot of the fantasy comic book series. Although the project fell through back in 2018, official test footage from the movie has just been released.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jason Momoa Will Reportedly Join as Aquaman in Wonder Woman 3

Wonder Woman might reunite with her fellow Justice League member. During the DC FanDome event last month, it was announced that a third Wonder Woman movie is officially a go with Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and Lynda Carter returning. Little is still known about the plot details, but it is expected to be set during the present day. Now, a new report has suggested that she might be joined by another Justice League member.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
James Wan
Person
Jason Momoa
digitalspy.com

Aquaman 2's Jason Momoa gives big update on the DC sequel

Aquaman 2 has officially wrapped production, meaning we're one step closer to returning to Atlantis. This update was provided by Arthur Curry himself Jason Momoa on Instagram yesterday (December 9), as he posted a video from a Hawaiian beach promoting a new pair of shades. "That's a wrap in Hawai'i,"...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Aquaman 2” Wraps, “Panther 2” Resuming

Actor Jason Momoa has confirmed on Instagram that James Wan’s “Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom” has wrapped filming this week. Filming began in London in late June and wrapped in Hawaii with the movie on track for a December 2022 release. While that movie is done, another is gearing up to resume after a production hiatus.
MOVIES
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Jason Momoa wraps up 'Aquaman 2,' Bette Midler honored

Entertainment: Ewa Beach native finishes in third on 'Tough as Nails'. On Wednesday night's finale of "Tough as Nails," Ewa Beach native Jerome Kupuka'a came in third place, after building a gravel ramp, assembling a back-flow protection device, and racing through a gauntlet of obstacles. Updated: Dec. 8, 2021 at...
EWA BEACH, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bask#Film Star#Dune#Instagram Stories
ComicBook

Ben Affleck Reveals If George Clooney Returns as Batman in Flash Movie

In addition to starring alongside fellow Batman Michael Keaton in The Flash next year, Zack Snyder's Justice League star Ben Affleck is set to appear in the upcoming George Clooney film The Tender Bar. Of course, the obvious next question for some fans is whether it's possible Clooney, who played the Dark Knight in Batman & Robin, might also step back into the suit for a cameo in Andy Muschietti's feature film take on the Scarlet Speedster. And fear not -- last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host decided to see whether he could get Affleck to reveal any DC secrets.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Dave Bautista Set to Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Movie

Dave Bautista will star in M. Night Shyamalan’s next film, Deadline reports. There’s little detail about the project other than that it’s called Knock at the Cabin, and it is set to come out Feb. 3, 2023. Bautista confirmed the report, tweeting that it is “another dream come true” to...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Aquaman 2 has wrapped filming, Jason Momoa confirms

Good news, you briny dwellers of the deep, Aquaman 2 has wrapped filming. The King of the Seven Seas himself, Jason Momoa, confirmed the news with an Instagram video where he explained it was the last day of shooting in Hawaii after six months of filming. So how did Momoa...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Jason Momoa reveals that Aquaman sequel has wrapped production

Jason Momoa has confirmed that production has wrapped on 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'. The 42-year-old actor is returning as the titular superhero in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel and took to Instagram to inform his fans that production is now complete - with just over a year to go until the film is released.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Jason Momoa displays chiseled physique after filming ‘Aquaman’ sequel in Hawaii

There’s a reason he’s "Aquaman." Jason Momoa was recently spotted taking a refreshing dip in Hawaii where he’s been soaking up the sun during the holiday season. The shirtless 42-year-old later hopped on his motorbike to show off his perfectly chiseled physique and body art. The actor, who initially kept his tousled superhero mane slicked back, later opted for a more practical bun.
HAWAII STATE
Gamespot

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom: Everything We Know About The DC Sequel

The 2018 movie Aquaman came at the right time for DC. Despite the box office success of films such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, they were critically panned, with the subsequent team-up movie Justice League both a critical and commercial failure. Wonder Woman, released in summer 2017, was well received, but there were still questions about whether DC's superhero universe would ever reach the heights of Marvel's.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Aquaman Director James Wan on Fun, "More Mature" Sequel The Lost Kingdom

Aquaman director James Wan is going back under the sea for fun but "more mature" sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Inspired in part by filmmaker Mario Bava's pulpy 1965 sci-fi horror Planet of the Vampires, Wan's return to the DC Extended Universe sees Atlantean king Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) further explore the trenches of his aquatic domain. Studio Warner Bros. may have canceled The Trench — a planned horror-tinged spinoff movie secretly about Aquaman nemesis Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) — but The Conjuring and Malignant director Wan will take a deeper dive into underwater horrors in Aquaman 2.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
netflixlife.com

Who is Henry Cavill dating? The Witcher star’s girlfriend and dating history

If you are a big fan of content with elements of science fiction and fantasy, then chances are you’ve heard of Henry Cavill. The British actor portrayed Superman/Clark Kent in the 2013 film Man of Steel, a role that he reprised in both Justice League and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Cavill is currently playing the surly Geralt of Rivia on The Witcher.
CELEBRITIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Sends Major Love (And A Black Adam-Centric Challenge) To Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu

Dwayne Johnson is still reaping the benefits of his Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, which has broken numerous records for the streamer. Though he has been enjoying himself in other ways, such as his recent appearance at The People's Choice Awards, where he received the honor of People's Champion. While there, he ran into Simu Liu, who is fresh off of starring as the titular character in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Of course, Johnson is set to make his own debut in the superhero genre next year in Black Adam. So after meeting Liu, The Rock couldn't help but share some love and issue a challenge related to his DC antihero.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy