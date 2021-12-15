Hamilton receives knighthood days after losing F1 title

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claims Mercedes did not have a strong case to appeal against the result of Sunday’s controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Mercedes announced on Thursday they were withdrawing their appeal against Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s dramatic world-title winning last-lap victory.Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the last lap to deny the Mercedes driver a record eighth world title after a safety car deployment had allowed the Dutchman, on fresher tyres, to close up behind the Briton.We didn't really feel that there was the ground for it (an appeal). Safety cars are usual in Formula One.Christian HornerMercedes...
Bernie Ecclestone, the former head of Formula One, has appeared to question whether Lewis Hamilton “deserves” his knighthood. The seven-time world champion received his knighthood on Wednesday, just days after he was denied an eighth title in controversial circumstances at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.Hamilton was included in the New Year’s honours list last year and was knighted for services to motorsport. The 36-year-old was also recognised for leading a push for greater equality, inclusion and diversity in motorsport. Ecclestone, 91, who was chief executive of F1 until Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport, was asked about Hamilton’s...
Max Verstappen has admitted that he and Lewis Hamilton "sometimes hated each other" this year but that the mutual respect between them remains high. The Red Bull driver said a shared moment after the title was decided at the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix returned their relationship to normal. "You...
Arise, Sir Lewis Hamilton. While the dust is still settling on the most contentious Formula 1 Championship decider in history, seven-time winner Lewis Hamilton is revelling in a new honour. Just days after an eighth championship was ripped from his grasp by first-time winner Max Verstappen, the British racing icon and tireless human rights advocate has been knighted, becoming only the fourth GP driver to receive the title.
England’s James Anderson has almost two decades of mixed memories to look back on at the Adelaide Oval and is hoping to remember what should be his final visit for the right reasons.Anderson first stepped out at the picturesque ground as a 20-year-old tyro in 2003 and will do so again in this week’s day/night second Test at the grand old age of 39, the most prolific and enduring seamer to have played the game.It will be his 10th appearance here across all formats, more than many international cricketers get at their home ground, but his five Tests have...
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A rusty Rafael Nadal played his first match in more than four months on Friday, losing in straight sets to Andy Murray at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. The 20-time Grand Slam champion's chronic foot injury forced him to sit out...
SYDNEY (AP) — Japan's entry will use a hybrid boat on the second day of the Sydney round of SailGP racing after their F50 catamaran sustained serious damage in a collision with Britain on Friday. The collision occurred at the pre-start of the third and final fleet race. It...
England’s bowlers rallied on the second afternoon of the day/night Ashes Test, beating their day one wicket tally with three successes in the first session at Adelaide Oval.The touring attack toiled away as their rivals racked up 221 for two on Thursday, but got some much-needed rewards in stifling conditions and 37 degree heat.Ollie Robinson bounced back from a no-ball howler to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne for 103, Joe Root cleaned up the in-form Travis Head for 18 and Ben Stokes outgunned fellow all-rounder Cameron Green to drag back some of the lost momentum.Having been badly dropped twice by wicketkeeper Jos...
The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series.
AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic.
-- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries.
-- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
PARIS (AP) — Crowd violence forced the French Cup game between Lyon and Paris FC to be abandoned at 1-1 on Friday. At halftime, supporters threw flares around, the field was invaded, and fights broke out in the stands.
England endured a torrid second day in Adelaide as Australia bullied their bowlers and feasted on their openers to put themselves firmly on course for a 2-0 Ashes lead.If the opening day of this day/night second Test was chastening, scraping together just two wickets in three full sessions, then what followed here was even worse.There were bruising moments individually and collectively and the nagging sense that after just six days of cricket, this could be a tour that slides off the rails.Australia declared on 473 for nine as England’s one-paced bowling attacked creaked through 150.4 overs, including a late flurry...
England have rolled the dice with another huge selection gamble ahead of the second Ashes Test, leaving out their fastest bowler Mark Wood for the day/night contest in Adelaide.Wood has been omitted from a 12-man squad for Thursday’s pink ball Test despite being fit to play, an eyebrow-raising call given the way his express pace unsettled Australia in Brisbane.Figures of three for 85 did not flatter Wood, who hit a top speed of 94mph at The Gabba, dismissed danger man Steve Smith for just 12 and beat the bat consistently.Yet he is the man to make way for the...
LONDON (AP) — English Premier League managers will meet on Monday to discuss the worsening COVID-19 situation, which has already wiped out half of the weekend games and sidelined star players. Outbreaks at clubs underscore the worsening health emergency in Britain as the omicron variant spreads.
