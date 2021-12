Dangerous thunderstorms and flash flooding are forecast in Oklahoma tonight, according to the National Weather Service. "A few storms could be severe this evening and tonight, mainly north of the Interstate 30 corridor in Southeast Oklahoma, extreme Southwest Arkansas, and extreme Northeast Texas. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats. In addition, locally heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates could result in isolated flooding."

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO