The US Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to New York’s Covid vaccination mandate for healthcare workers, which was brought by two groups. The court announced in a ruling on Monday afternoon that it supported the mandate, refusing a request brought by a group of Christian doctors and nurses who complained of a “medical dictatorship”. A second challenge had been made by an anti-vaccine organisation, with both groups asking for an emergency injunction for religious exemptions from the mandate. Six of the court’s justices ruled to reject the two requests. Three conservative justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito....

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO