TransUnion shares 2022 consumer credit forecast

If you’re not sure why or when to freeze your credit, you’re not alone. While more than three-fourths of consumers said they were familiar with the credit freeze process, 71% have never actually used this crime prevention tool, according to a recent survey published by the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). The biggest reason consumers reported for not freezing their credit was because they didn’t think it was necessary. To a lesser degree, some respondents (11%) avoided putting their credit on ice because they mistakenly believed it will impact their credit score or that they’ll have to pay to freeze or thaw their credit.

