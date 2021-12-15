ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

TransUnion shares 2022 consumer credit forecast

By Tonya Charles
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs 2022 approaches, both businesses and consumers are concerned about the speed and shape of an economic recovery during the ongoing pandemic. The...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

20% of Consumers Are Very or Extremely Interested in Switching Banks for an Open Banking Platform

Consumers crave the banking convenience provided by third-party portals and apps that offer connections between bank accounts and merchants. Today, 30% of consumers are “very” or “extremely” interested in using open banking portals from their banks, according to "Sharing Bank Account Credentials With Third Parties: Convenience Versus Security," a PYMNTS and MX collaboration.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: Before you open a store credit card, read this!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Store credit cards. The clerk at the checkout counter nearly always asks whether you want to open one. It's especially tempting while holiday shopping, especially when they say things like, ”You could save 15% on your purchase today if you open a store credit card.”
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Credit#Transunion#Spectrum News
Credit Union Times

Recapturing the Lost Art of Consumer Credit Risk Assessment

As the country recovers from the physical and mental health implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic consequences could affect consumer financial health and credit underwriting for years to come. The Federal Reserve recently questioned the efficacy of traditional scores over the next few years. Their general point is this: The industry could face a systemic risk if and when credit tradeline data changes in value as a direct consequence of COVID-19 programs and effects. When consumer underwriting decisions rely on tools limited to credit report tradeline history, credit decisions can become less effective and credit products less accessible or more expensive. Luckily, financial institutions can access much more information than what’s in a traditional credit score. That’s where alternative data comes in.
PERSONAL FINANCE
mpamag.com

Mortgage originations, average balances surge – TransUnion

Mortgage originations increased by 49% annually during the second quarter, with new originations accounting for $145 billion of new mortgage debt, according to TransUnion. The average balance of new mortgages issued grew by 22% year over year to $379,567. Originations represented more than $208 billion in new credit issued, with Q2 marking the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth since the onset of the pandemic, TransUnion said in its Q3 2021 Credit Industry Insights Report.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Seeking Alpha

U.S. October Consumer Credit fall short of expectations

October Consumer Credit grew by $16.9B (M/M) vs. $30.3B consensus and $27.8B prior (revised from $29.9B). Total outstanding consumer credit of $4.38T in October vs. $4.36T in the prior month. Revolving credit of $1.02T, which includes credit card debt, increased from $1.01T in September, while non-revolving debt of $3.36T, which...
PERSONAL FINANCE
6abc

Consumer Reports reveals the truth about credit score apps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Apps that promise instant access to your score are popular, but do they work? A new Consumer Reports investigation might have you thinking twice before clicking to get your score. Credit score apps like Credit Karma, Experian Credit Report and others promise instant access to credit scores,...
CELL PHONES
American Banker

Monthly U.S. National Consumer Credit Trends Report: November 2021 - Originations

Credit Trends is a powerful intelligence tool that delivers unmatched perspective into anonymous, time-series credit data, specifically attributed for trending, market analysis, benchmarking and research purposes. Utilizing proven Equifax technology and analytics to link and track account level credit data for the complete Equifax U.S. consumer credit database over time...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Merkle Shares Key Consumer Trends for Marketers in Latest Media Insights Report

Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has released its 2022 Q1 Media Insights Report. The report, which analyzes recent research on consumer trends, provides key considerations for marketers to maximize success in early 2022 and beyond. Marketing Technology News: Advertising Like It’s 1984: How the iOS...
ECONOMY
American Banker

Buy now/pay later pioneers defend their turf as banks move in

Banks are responding in force to the fintech-led buy now/pay later craze, leading consumers to ask those startups: What else can you do for me?. Installment loans are, by their nature, meant for a single purchase. Banks are well equipped to turn this interaction into a long-term relationship by cross-selling products such as credit cards to consumers or capital to merchants; fintechs, however, have some catching up to do.
CREDITS & LOANS
Hickory Daily Record

Freezing Your Credit Can Protect You Against Identity Theft, but Few Consumers Take Advantage

If you’re not sure why or when to freeze your credit, you’re not alone. While more than three-fourths of consumers said they were familiar with the credit freeze process, 71% have never actually used this crime prevention tool, according to a recent survey published by the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC). The biggest reason consumers reported for not freezing their credit was because they didn’t think it was necessary. To a lesser degree, some respondents (11%) avoided putting their credit on ice because they mistakenly believed it will impact their credit score or that they’ll have to pay to freeze or thaw their credit.
CREDITS & LOANS
TravelDailyNews.com

Consumers are becoming more selective about where, when and how they share information with brands

PORTLAND, ORE. — Increasing data privacy regulations and changes from Apple and Android give consumers greater transparency and control over the personal information they share with brands, which predictably is resulting in the demise of third-party data. To help companies transition to direct customer relationships where first-party and zero-party data improve customer understanding and provide more opportunity to create greater mutual benefit, the mobile app experience company Airship published a report, “The Mobile Customer Imperative.” Based on a survey of more than 9,000 consumers across seven countries, including the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Singapore and India, the report spotlights new consumer behaviors and expectations for digital communications along with recommendations for how companies can gain greater value while enhancing the customer experience.
CELL PHONES
aithority.com

Truework, Rippling, Gusto launch The Payroll Network To Establish Consumer Privacy Controls For Data Sharing

New partnerships give millions of consumers the power of consent and transparency in how their data is shared with third parties. Truework, the one-stop income and employment verification platform, announced the launch of the Payroll Network, a growing set of partnerships that puts millions of consumers in control over how their sensitive data is shared with third parties, such as banks and prospective employers. The Payroll Network introduces data controls and consumer protection into a space that has seen rapid innovation in recent months.
BUSINESS
tearsheet.co

Why consumers are uncomfortable with how fintech apps collect and share their data

The U.S. today stands at a crossroads, paving the way for a fully optimized digital future. Fintech has risen in popularity, becoming a part of 88% of Americans’ lives. What’s powering this technological revolution is data, flowing around the bank and non-bank ecosystem like blood to organs, with third-party service providers functioning as arteries and veins. However, with so much of users’ sensitive financial and personal data out there, people find themselves more vulnerable to risks of data privacy and security than ever before. In just the second quarter of 2021, data breaches were up by 38%, projected to reach all-time highs as the year ends.
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

MoneyLion Strengthens Ability To Find, Access Financial Products With $440M Even Financial Acquisition

MoneyLion is to acquire embedded finance marketplace Even Financial in a $440 million deal. The development will accelerate MoneyLion’s mission of providing financial access and advice. Context: Founded in 2013, MoneyLion is a pioneer mobile banking fintech, empowering financial wellness through machine learning and artificial intelligence. Through RoarMoney, Credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE
TechCrunch

Brazilian consumer credit startup Open Co raises $115M in SoftBank-led round

To give you an idea of just how bad it is, reports indicated that in 2019, credit card interest rates neared a staggering 300% in Brazil. This is one of the reasons you’re seeing so many fintechs emerge in Latin America. Interest rates this high make it very difficult for the economically challenged to ever not be economically challenged. In another example of how startups in the region are working to boost inclusion as much as innovation, Open Co, a São Paulo-based consumer credit company, announced today that it has raised $115 million in a round led by SoftBank Latin America Fund.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy