LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

Like a lot of his rap songs, the newest release by local hip-hop stalwart Lou CharLe$ is based on personal experiences. CharLe$ said his late father, who died a few years ago, inspired his most recent album, the 11-track Life Goes On. That loss, CharLe$ said, allowed the rapper to look inward as an artist with the goal of unifying communities and people through music.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO