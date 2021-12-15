LOWCOUNTRY LIFE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Ales, lagers, and sours, oh my! Home to more than 30 breweries (and more on the way!), there’s no shortage of places to get your beer fix in the Lowcountry. Today, in honor of National Lager Day, we share News 2 viewers’ top brewery picks in the area. Fam’s Brewing– James Island […]
There are holiday events galore taking place on Saturday across the Lowcountry. The Exchange Club Christmas Parade kicked things off early at 10 a.m. in Hanahan. The parade will last all morning and hit Murray Drive and Yeamans Hall Road among others. The Georgetown Christmas Parade will be held on...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – With the holidays in the full swing, Charleston is filled with plenty of venues to see a dazzling display of Christmas lights. Check out this list of spots throughout the Lowcountry to see Christmas lights this year: Holiday Festival of Lights The 32nd Annual Holiday Festival of Lights will be open […]
Gail Quick championed a lot of things in her 43 years on Hilton Head Island. Town Council member David Ames called her “a quiet force,” “a steel magnolia,” and “a strong-willed person with the best intentions.”. She died Monday, Nov. 29, at age 83, and will be buried in Six...
Robin Roberts has a gorgeous country house in Connecticut where she lives during the weekends with her partner Amber Laign. The stylish property is the perfect haven for her away from New York, where she lives in the week so that she is close to the Good Morning America studios.
The Lowcountry Community Concert Band will present a special outdoor Christmas performance Dec. 11 at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. Admission is free to the event in the front courtyard of the library at USCB’s Bluffton campus, but the band said donations “are always gratefully accepted.”. There also will...
Lowcountry Food Bank celebrated on December 9 its preparation of the two millionth meal created in its Zucker Family Production Kitchen. Anita Zucker – Chair and CEO of the InterTech Group, Monica Scott – Board of Directors Chair, Lowcountry Food Bank, John Tecklenburg – Mayor of the City of Charleston, and Nick Osborne – President and CEO of Lowcountry Food Bank, attended the milestone celebration.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of Lowcountry women has raised tens of thousands of dollars Make-A-Wish South Carolina. The Make-A-Wish Foundation announced back in September it’s honoring seven women for the roles they play in the community. Live 5′s Morning Anchor Michal Higdon, Melissa Farkouh, Dr. Carrie Funkhauser, Danielle...
Like a lot of his rap songs, the newest release by local hip-hop stalwart Lou CharLe$ is based on personal experiences. CharLe$ said his late father, who died a few years ago, inspired his most recent album, the 11-track Life Goes On. That loss, CharLe$ said, allowed the rapper to look inward as an artist with the goal of unifying communities and people through music.
Closing the now-loaded barrels on my Beretta 20-gauge over-under, I strolled into a strengthening crosswind up the edge of a wide, open field of thick grasses. My 2-year-old black Lab, Hobbes, was loping out to the front of us with his nose in the air in fierce concentration as my son, Harrison, pushed ahead on the upwind side.
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton hosted a Lowcountry PRIDE event over the weekend at Oyster Factory Park. The two-day pride event featured vendors, food trucks, drag shows and a Saturday morning parade. Participants marched through the city of Bluffton with banners, flags and cheers before returning to Oyster Factory park to continue their celebrations. The […]
Col. Rich Dreman, Chief of Staff at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, reads “Twas The Night Before Christmas,” written by Clement Clarke Moore in 1823, to some of the children attending the Parris Island Marine Corps Band’s Christmas Concert on Saturday at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park. Nearly 300 people crammed into the park to listen to the free concert. Photo by Bob Sofaly.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s National Bartenders Day! Raise a glass to all the mixologists out there as you visit News 2 viewers’ favorite bars and pubs in the Lowcountry. Mount Pleasant Crafty Draught The Windjammer Downtown Charleston The Rooftop at the Vendue Henry’s on the Market Summerville The Celtic Knot Pub The Ice House North […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It’s Monday which means it’s time to say your say on all the best spots in the Lowcountry. The Charleston area is home to over 30 breweries, each serving up a special, thirst-quenching selection of beers and we want to know which one is your favorite. Note: Poll options are based on […]
CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD-TV) – The Lowcountry’s morning meteorologist checks out the only spot in the Lowcountry for a taste of Pakistan. Josh Marthers heads to Malika Canteen in this week’s Lowcountry Eats.
