Shin Megami Tensei V Wiki Guide

Cover picture for the articleTop Contributors: ProfessorRPG, Wiki_Creation_Bot, Miranda Sanchez. The last of the three options to choose from, you will find yourself standing alone by choosing to destroy the throne. I will destroy the throne. After choosing...

Paper Mario Wiki Guide

Top Contributors: Peer Schneider, JSnakeC, Doodoodunderhead. There are a total of 80 Badges in Paper Mario -- but 11 of them are duplicates. You will find most of the badges on your quest (refer to the respective chapters for their locations), but there are also a few badges that you can buy.
Minecraft Wiki Guide

Foxes are a passive mob but they will attack chickens, cod, salmon, tropical fish, and baby turtles if they’re on land. They’re also nocturnal and can often be found with an item in their mouth. Foxes won’t attack wolves but a wolf will attack a fox, and even if the...
Terraria Wiki Guide

Terraria is a sidescrolling action-adventure sandbox game, first released for PC by Re-Logic in 2011, with subsequent updates expanding the game to console, handheld, and mobile devices. Light on backstory, Terraria lets you explore various biomes where you can gather resources and fight unique enemies, craft Armor and Weapons, build homes to entice helpful NPCs, and, ultimately, kill god.
Inscryption Wiki Guide

Once you've taken down Leshy during Inscryption's first act, you'll be introduced to what looks like a brand new world in Act 2. This SNES-inspired world asks you to take on all four Scrybes in an effort to take over as the latest Scrybe. You'll also find yourself with several new deck options as the possibilities for deck-building get much more complex than they were in Act 1.
Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

This page is part of IGN's Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl Pokedex and details everything you need to know about Pidgeot. This Pokedex page covers how to get Pidgeot, Pidgeot's stats, and more. Some of this information is from the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, and will be...
Halo Infinite Wiki Guide

The Yoroi Armor Core is one of the base rigs upon which you can customize your spartan's look in Halo Infinite multiplayer. It is unlocked by completing Event Challenges during the "Fracture: Tenrai" Limited-Time Event and progressing through the event's battlepass (to level 5).
Review | Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V is the latest installment in the long-running fan-favorite JRPG series from developer Atlus. It is considered one of great interest, seeing as there hasn’t been one in quite a while. This has lead it to be one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. One thing I can say about my experience with Shin Megami Tensei V is that it was highly unique. Not many games can engage the player with its mechanics alone, yet Shin Megami Tensei V does this remarkably well.
Shin Megami Tensei V Daily Demon Video #214 Showcases the Hindu Deity of Destruction, Shiva

The official Youtube channel for Atlus Japan has shared the 214th Daily Demon video for Shin Megami Tensei V. This entry highlights Shiva, a principal deity of Hinduism commonly referred to as the “Destroyer.” Shiva debuted in Megami Tensei II, and his first Persona game appearance was in the first title. Additionally, they are one of many boss battles in Shin Megami Tensei V.
Shin Megami Tensei V Hits Highest Launch Sales In Franchise History

There's reason for Shin Megami Tensei fans to celebrate this month. Shin Megami Tensei V reached the highest release-month dollar sales of any game in franchise history, becoming the sixth best-selling game on Nintendo platforms in November this year. How do Shin Megami Tensei V sales compare to other games?
Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn Wiki Guide

This IGN guide for Housing in FFXIV explains how to visit the housing locations, buy an estate for yourself or your Free Company, and how the housing market works. Housing is split into 3 different formats: Free Company housing, personal housing, and apartments. There's a 4th one coming in the form of fully-instanced Island Sanctuaries that will be made available at some point after Endwalker (patch 6.1+) launches. There are currently 4 different housing zones: Mist (Limsa Lominsa) Lavender Beds (Gridania), The Goblet (Ul'dah), and Shirogane (Kugane).
Apex Legends Wiki Guide

Brought to the Apex Games by an unwavering need for revenge, Loba is one of Apex Legends' many playable characters. Loba is a Support Legend and this page has all the information you need to know about the notorious translocating thief. What Can Loba Loot Using Her Ultimate?. Loba Character...
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Wiki Guide

Irida's outfit appears to be heavily inspired by the Legendary Pokemon Palkia. Irida is the leader of the Pearl Clan in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Her partner Pokemon is a Glaceon. "As a leader, she feels it is important to have the courage to face the vast Hisui region without quailing...
Pokemon Evolutions Episdoe 6 “The Wish” Now Live

The Pokémon Company has uploaded the next episode of its new short anime series Pokémon Evolutions. The fifth episode is called “The Wish” and focuses on Zinnia from the Hoenn region, depicting her quest to fulfill her sacred duty to summon the Legendary Pokemon Rayquaza, the plot of the Delta Episode of Pokemon Omega Ruby/Alpha Sapphire.
'Gex' The Forgotten '90s Video Game Mascot Might Be Making A Comeback

Gex - one of the many forgotten video game mascots of the '90s - could potentially be making a comeback. Following on from Square Enix announcing in 2015 that it would allow developers to create games based on older Eidos' IP as part of the 'Square Enix Collective' project, the company has now filed a trademark for 'Gex' in Europe (thanks, Gematsu).
Royal Anapoko Academy now available in Japan

Mamotte Knight developer Ancient has released RPG Royal Anapoko Academy for Switch via Nintendo eShop in Japan for 2,800 yen. Here is an overview of the game, via Nintendo.com:. A delightful, short scenario-style RPG featuring highly strategic battles in which you can enjoy reading the enemy. An enjoyable new age...
IGN's Game of the Year 2021

Every year we look back and pick our favorite games of the year. In 2021, we got the highly-anticipated sequels to beloved, as well as bold, imaginative new games that make us fall in love with games all over again. But only one could stand among the rest to be crowned IGN's Game of the Year 2021. In a hotly competitive field filled with incredible games, IGN is proud and honored to award the best game honors to one particularly incredible ride. IGN's Game of the Year 2021 is...Playground Games and Microsoft's Forza Horizon 5. Some people play Forza Horizon 5 for its gorgeous scenery or accurate vehicles. Some play it for its online community and competitive races. Others are into making detailed custom designs or completing challenges. Still, others like to drive cars off cliffs. The brilliance of Forza Horizon 5 is the way in which it welcomes and embraces every one of these types of people by presenting enough roadway for them to drive on for miles. Its adoring rendition of Mexico is beautiful from coast to jungle, from city to desert, peppered with ever-changing weather and real-world details that make driving through it all - which is a lot! - a joy. There are endless things to do either alone or offline with others, which might seem overwhelming if Forza Horizon 5 weren't utterly relaxed about what you accomplished, when, and how quickly. Forza's equally happy with you improving your race times as it is with you driving as fast as you can up and down a beach to the tune of Water Music Suite No. 2 in D Major. It's a physics toybox of lovingly made cars, indestructible, pristine, and ripe for collecting, racing, or smashing into one another for as long as you like. And that is why we are honored to award Forza Horizon 5, Playground's latest in the open-world driving franchise, IGN's GotY 2021 award. Congratulations to Forza Horizon 5, as well as the rest of our amazing nominees!
