Tales of Arise Prototype Alphen 1/8 Scale Figure Revealed; Developed by Kotobukiya

By Orpheus Joshua
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFigure developer Kotobukiya and Bandai Namco have shared an image of the upcoming Alphen figure, the protagonist of Tales of Arise. This figure is of a 1/8 scale, and more images of it as it approaches finalization will assuredly be shared. If you missed it,...

