ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Spain urges child vaccinations and boosters before Christmas

By Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
NWI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Spanish health authorities are stepping up efforts to give out coronavirus vaccine shots before Christmas and end-of-the-year gatherings that usually bring large groups together. On Wednesday, the same day that the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines for 3.3 million children aged between 5 and 11 began...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated

Germany's national and regional leaders have agreed to bar unvaccinated people from much of public life in a bid to fend off a fourth wave of Covid-19. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of "national solidarity". Only those who have been vaccinated or recently recovered...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Omicron variant is sending unvaccinated children to the hospital, scientists say

The highly transmissible omicron variant is sending large numbers of unvaccinated children under 5 years old in South Africa to the hospital, The Daily Beast reports. Waasila Jassat, a South African government adviser, said that week-to-week cases show that hospitalization among children under 5 years old is second to those over 60 years old.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Booster#Madrid#Ap#Spanish#The European Union#Spaniards
WDBO

Spain: PM urges Christmas caution as hospital staff infected

MADRID — (AP) — Spain’s prime minister on Monday urged people to “remain prudent” about COVID-19 over the holidays, as Christmas festivities at one Spanish hospital are suspected of infecting dozens of staff. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told reporters that Spaniards can't "let their guard down" because the coronavirus continues...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Over 200 million Americans fully vaccinated, urged to get boosters as COVID cases rise

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections is leading to more hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S., and there are rising concerns about the emerging Omicron variant. CBS news correspondents Nikki Battiste and Debora Patta report from New York City and South Africa. Then, University of Virginia critical care and infectious disease physician and medical ICU director Dr. Taison Bell joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest coronavirus news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
New Scientist

UK celebrates one year of its covid-19 public vaccination programme

The phenomenal covid-19 vaccine roll-out in 2021 demonstrates some of the best and worst aspects of modern medicine. It is now estimated that nearly 8 billion doses have been put into people’s arms in the past 12 months – an incredible effort by health services around the world. But the vaccines haven’t been distributed equally. While many people in high-income countries will have received three jabs by Christmas, only about 5 per cent of people in low-income countries are expected to have had at least one by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Social caution urged before Christmas and business support plea

Some children have been asked to take laptops home, classes have moved online and the overall picture is that schools are prepared if increasing numbers of pupils have to stay at home due to coronavirus. Many will be able to switch to remote learning next term if they have to but the government says it is committed to ensuring schools in England stay open in January.
PUBLIC HEALTH
94.1 Duke FM

Eager families queue up as Spain launches child vaccine campaign

MADRID (Reuters) – A boisterous line of families snaked through the corridors of Madrid’s Infanta Sofia hospital on Wednesday as hundreds of keen parents sought to get their children vaccinated on the day Spain opened up COVID-19 shots for five- to 11-year-olds. Many parents said they woke up...
HEALTH
The Independent

British surge seen as warning on omicron but responses vary

Spiraling infections in Britain driven in part by the new omicron variant of the coronavirus sent shockwaves Thursday into the rest of Europe fueling a familiar dread that tighter restrictions will scuttle holiday plans again this year.Much remains unknown about omicron, but increasingly officials are warning that at the very least it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which was already putting pressure on hospitals from the United States to the Netherlands With so many questions outstanding, uncertainty reigned over how quickly and how severely to crack down on everything from travel to Christmas parties.After...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

France brings forward third COVID-19 vaccine shot

PARIS (Reuters) -France will from next month reduce the time between second and third COVID-19 vaccination injections to four months and require people to show proof of vaccination to enter some venues, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday. The gap between shots is currently five months but the French...
TRAVEL
NWI.com

Denmark to shut down public venues as virus infections rise

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's prime minister announced Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks, museums and art galleries across the country must close down under new restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the measures also require stores smaller than 2,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy