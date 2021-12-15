ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dupree Has Chance to Face Former Team

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RRQGq_0dNsYrRg00
Bud Dupree

NASHVILLE – In the seven games he has played for the Tennessee Titans this season, Bud Dupree almost exclusively has moved in one direction. Forward.

Wednesday, he made progress in that same way as he works to go from injured reserve to the active roster.

The Titans designated Dupree for return to practice, which means he can take part in workouts as franchise medical personnel continue to evaluate his health. The team has three weeks before it must make a final decision on whether to put him on the active roster or leave him on injured reserve to stay but could add him to the active roster as soon as this weekend.

Of course, there is plenty of motivation for him to want to get back on the field as soon as possible. The Titans (9-4) play the Steelers (6-6-1) in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Dupree spent the first six years of his career with the Steelers – and notched 39 1/2 sacks – before he signed with Tennessee as a free agent prior to this season.

“We’ll see where he is and see how he responds and then make a decision going into the weekend,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

Last week, Tennessee made the same move with three players, including wide receiver Julio Jones. All three played in Sunday’s 20-0 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Dupree went on injured reserve on Nov. 20 after he sustained an abdominal injury on his first snap against the New Orleans Saints. He also missed three games earlier in the season due to issues related to his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery in Dec. 2020.

It is no secret what the Titans expect of Dupree. He has been on the field for 247 snaps this season, and more than 90 percent of the time he rushed the passer, per TruMedia. He has just one sack and 12 pressures and has been credited with seven tackles. He also batted one pass.

By comparison, Harold Landry, who leads Tennessee with 11 sacks, has rushed the passer on 79.8 percent of his snaps.

Comments / 0

Related
Music City Miracles

Titans move OLB Bud Dupree to team’s “Designated to Return from IR” List

The Tennessee Titans are starting to get healthier. For starters, wide receiver Julio Jones made his triumphant return to the field in Sunday’s shutout victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Wednesday morning, Tennessee designated outside linebacker Bud Dupree to return from injured reserve. As per the rules, the designation...
NFL
titaninsider.com

Bud Dupree may be close to return

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree was designated for return from injured reserve by the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday. Dupree, who has been out since Nov. 14 against New Orleans when he suffered an abdominal injury, now moves into a 21-day window where the Titans will get to evaluate him to potentially restore him back to the active roster.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ClutchPoints

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner drops truth bomb amid COVID-19 outbreak in NFL

The Seahawks have been overall very successful this season when it comes to COVID-19 prevention. In fact, only one player on the Seattle Seahawks has tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the season. According to The News Tribune, tight end Gerald Everett missed two games due to a positive COVID test in late September.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Jones
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to nation's top recruit signing with Deion Sanders, Jackson State

The nation’s top overall prospect in 5-star cornerback Travis Hunter shocked the college football recruiting world Wednesday. Hunter, from Collins Hill, Georgia, flipped his commitment on signing day and inked with Deion Sanders and Jackson State over Florida State. He had been committed to FSU since March 3, 2020.
NFL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd: There’s Only 1 Landing Spot For Aaron Rodgers

Even with the Green Bay Packers success, a cloud looms over the franchise. All offseason, rumors of Aaron Rodgers departure circulated. With a possible divorce on the horizon, FS1’s Colin Cowherd thinks there’s only one place in the NFL he can go. “If Aaron Rodgers leaves Green Bay,...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Steelers#The New Orleans Saints#Trumedia
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
788
Followers
729
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy