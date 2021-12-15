ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Grading The 2022 Notre Dame Recruiting Class - Offense Edition

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l55yD_0dNsX09Z00

Notre Dame has wrapped up its early signing class and it will likely finish as one of the nation's ten best classes. There is still a chance for Notre Dame to add to the class by the time we get to February, but there are grades to hand out based on what the staff has accomplished so far in the class.

We begin with the offensive class, and the grades are based on a combination of meeting need, scheme fit and talent of the players.

QUARTERBACK

Grade: C+

Signee: Steve Angeli

Angeli is a solid football player that has a Sean Clifford (Penn State), Jack Coan (Notre Dame) type of projection. He's reportedly a high character young man with good quarterback size, a quick release and he's a gamer. What he lacks in big time arm strength he makes up for with a good overall feel for the game.

The smoothest path to a championship is having an elite quarterback, and Angeli isn't an elite quarterback. A case could also be made that Notre Dame needed a second quarterback since it only returns two quarterbacks to the roster in 2022 after losing Coan to graduation and Brendan Clark to injury/transfer.

RUNNING BACK

Grade: B+

Signee: Jadarian Price

Notre Dame made a push early for Price even though at the time it was still in very good position with players like Nicholas Singleton, Dallan Hayden and Gavin Sawchuk. At the time Price didn't stack up with those players from a ranking standpoint and he had a good junior season but he didn't grade out as high as those other prospects.

The risk the staff took by taking Price with other top players on the board paid off when Price went out and had an outstanding senior season, rushing for 1,803 yards (9.3 YPC) and 18 touchdowns while showing an outstanding burst, excellent athleticism and top notch vision and feel for the game.

The B+ is partly due to the fact the staff seemed to push for a second back, but it fell short in those pickups. Make no mistake, Price is a young man that could have an excellent college career and could be part of an elite backfield with players like Chris Tyree, Logan Diggs and Audric Estime. By himself this is a big, big pickup.

WIDE RECEIVER

Grade: B-

Signee: Tobias Merriweather

A case could be made that the grade should be lower because Notre Dame fell at least two players short in the class. With so much personnel loss in the last offseason (five transfers) and the possibility of losing even more players from the current roster the staff needed impact talent and it needed numbers. After losing CJ Williams (USC) and Amorion Walker (Michigan) in the days leading up to signing day it's clear that Del Alexander and Tommy Rees came up woefully short.

There will be time to recover by the February signing day, but the grade is dinged in a big, big way because of the poor finish and a questionable handling of how the position was recruited from the beginning.

The reason I still give it a B- is because of how good I view Merriweather to be. He grades out on my board as a Top 50 caliber recruit, and he has the same grade on the SI All-American rankings (No. 46 nationally). Merriweather is a potentially dynamic player that can play all over the field, he can stretch the field, he can make plays after the catch and he can win contested throws. As he fills out his frame his game is going to explode.

TIGHT END

Grade: A

Signees: Eli Raridon, Holden Staes

If there's a conversation about the best tight end class in the country the Notre Dame haul better be in that conversation. Raridon is a Top 100 caliber prospect and Staes is grades out as a Top 200 prospect with Top 50 potential. This is a very, very talented pair of tight ends.

Notre Dame certainly met its needs in the class, and it landed impact talent. Just as important is that Raridon and Staes complement each other very, very well. They both can do a little bit of everything, but their strengths are a bit different, which means they can be used together as much as they can be used as part of a rotation.

This was a home run haul for John McNulty.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Grade: A

Signees: Ty Chan, Ashton Craig, Billy Schrauth, Joey Tanona, Aamil Wagner

Notre Dame needed numbers in this class, but more important it needed depth of talent, and that's exactly what the staff got with this five-man class. No matter who you view as the fifth-best prospect in this line haul I'll be willing to bet he's better than any other fifth-best prospect in the last decade. Perhaps the top level talent isn't quite as good, but the depth of talent is excellent.

This matters because five really good players that fit together can be an elite unit even if it lacks one elite player. Rees and Jeff Quinn had some bumps in the road, but at the end of the day the class turned out very good. Landing Schrauth at the end was what sealed the deal. This is not an A class without Schrauth, so getting him late in the process was huge.

On top of the individual talent this group met position needs. Notre Dame needed at least two tackles and it accomplished that with Chan and Wagner. A case could be made, however, that the other three signees could also play tackle, which is how I like seeing line classes put together. This is a five-man group that can naturally and comfortably form a starting line if the need arose, and that's harder to do than you think.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Deion Sanders Very Clear

On Wednesday afternoon, Deion Sanders and Jackson State shocked the college football world with one of the team’s signings. Travis Hunter, the No. 1 recruit in the 2022 class, had been committed to Florida State entering today. Sanders and company worked their magic and ended up luring the top recruit away from the Seminoles.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
92.9 WTUG

5-Star Emmanuel Henderson, Nation’s Top RB, Signs with Alabama

Emmanuel Henderson, a composite 5-star recruit and the nation's top-ranked running back according to 247Sports's Composite Rankings, has officially signed his national letter of intent to join the Alabama Crimson Tide program. Henderson committed to Alabama in March. The 6-foot-1, 185lbs tailback rushed for over 5,000 yards in his high...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Grading#American Football#Penn State#Ypc
On3.com

Bo Nix reveals he has been in contact with SEC West coach

Bo Nix could be one of the top transfer portal options after leaving Auburn. He’s garnering plenty of interest — including from a certain SEC West team. Nix, during an appearance on The Next Round, confirmed Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has reached out since he entered the portal. He didn’t mention any other coaches, but said Kiffin reached out as he prepares his team for the Sugar Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Signed New Quarterback On Thursday

Just over 24 hours ago, the Cleveland Browns learned some troubling news regarding their starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Minutes after the Browns announced head coach Kevin Stefanski tested positive for COVID-19, Mayfield did was well. The positive test put his status for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders in serious jeopardy.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update

Chargers: Donald Parham injury update. Everyone wants to know the condition of Chargers’ Donald Parham Jr. who suffered a nasty knockout in the opening minutes of the Thursday Night Football game versus the Chiefs and while there is a bit of an update at press time, there’s still a lot unknown about his health.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama loses two 5-star recruits on same day to different programs with new coaches

Alabama finished the early signing period with the No. 2 overall 2022 recruiting class and landed a former five-star recruit, LSU transfer cornerback Eli Ricks. During the early signing period, a few high-profile recruits who had not publicly announced their intentions did so, including two Alabama target five-star players: tight end Jaleel Skinner and cornerback Domani Jackson.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Donald Parham taken to hospital with hands shaking on stretcher

There was a scary scene on the field during Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. Chargers tight end Donald Parham was running across the back of the end zone in the first quarter against the Chiefs on a fourth-down play. He got his hands on a pass from Justin Herbert but dropped it as he went to the ground.
NFL
bardown.com

Texas high school team scored one of the wildest touchdowns you'll ever see

Anything can happen during any game, but what happened during a high school football championship game on Thursday is something you’ve never witnessed before in any football game at any level. Stephenville High School ended up defeating Lyndon Baines Johnson Early College High School, 38-21, in the Texas 4A...
TEXAS STATE
IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
767
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy