Dale Coyne Teams With HMD, Name Malukas Driver

The International Motor Racing Research Center is giving away this stunning new Corvette to help their quest to preserve and share the history of motorsports. This is no ordinary Corvette either. It is one of the new 2021 mid-engine designed Corvettes with a long list of preferred factory options. Helping to make this the fastest Stingray ever made, this car is equipped with the Z51 Performance Package, a 6.2-liter V8 DI engine pumping out 495-horsepower, and an 8-speed dual clutch transmission. What’s more, with a 2LT trim package and a Jet Black Napa leather upholstery, it is not just a fast car but also a luxurious one as well. Finishing out the car is a stunning Red Mist Metallic Tintcoat finish accented by a full length dual racing stripe package in Carbon Flash Metallic.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO