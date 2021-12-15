ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dale Coyne Teams With HMD, Name Malukas Driver

By Bruce Martin
speedsport.com
 2 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Dale Coyne Racing completed its NTT IndyCar Series driver lineup with 10 days to spare before the Christmas holiday. As expected based on conversations SPEED SPORT had with team owner Dale Coyne in late October, Indy Lights standout David Malukas joins the previously announced Takuma Sato at Coyne’s...

www.speedsport.com

