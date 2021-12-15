ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astera Adds Accelerator to CXL Ecosystem

By Sally Ward-Foxton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany vendors are getting their feet wet in the pool of the Compute Express Link (CXL) ecosystem. Accelerators are part of it, and that includes Astera Labs’ recently announced memory accelerator platform for CXL 1.1/2.0. Leo is designed to address processor memory bandwidth bottlenecks and capacity limitations, said...

techacute.com

How Ericsson Uses Partner Ecosystems to Innovate

When you want to strive in the world of business, you should make sure that you have partners who you can rely on. There is enough business for us all, and this is also why coopetition is oftentimes preferred over competition. This is not a fixed sum game, there are new opportunities for entirely new experiences, applications, and services with the new possibilities emerging as 5G, IoT, and the edge collide. Companies large and small invest in partner ecosystems and how they could leverage startups in accelerators to grow together. This is particularly relevant in ICT technology and even more so when you look at novel tech such as 5G.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Vewd Welcomes Intertrust ExpressPlay to Operator TV Ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO and OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vewd, the leading provider of OTT software solutions, and Intertrust ExpressPlay, a leader in media security and anti-piracy services, today announced that its ExpressPlay XCA content security solution has joined the Vewd Operator TV ecosystem. With ExpressPlay XCA pre-integrated, Pay TV operators now have a complete Smart TV platform on which they can offer secure broadcast and OTT services via their own, branded user experience (UX). This pre-integration with Vewd Operator TV facilitates a quick time to market and reduces deployment risk for new Smart TV based products and services.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Measuring Data Ecosystem Maturity

We consultants are obsessed with benchmarks and scales! Why? Well, for starters benchmarking plays into the competitive nature of the typical executive who doesn’t want to be lagging or unaware, doesn’t want to miss out, and who gets into ‘fighter mode’ when their business is benchmarked to competitors. But in...
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

AI inference acceleration on CPUs

The vast proliferation and adoption of AI over the past decade has started to drive a shift in AI compute demand from training to inference. There is an increased push to put to use the large number of novel AI models that we have created across diverse environments ranging from the edge to the cloud.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Vimeo Adds Seasoned SaaS Veterans From Adobe, Canva, And Salesforce To Accelerate Growth In Enterprise Video

Company welcomes first-ever Chief Revenue Officer and Chief People Officer. Expands global office footprint to drive next era of growth. Vimeo the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution, announced the expansion of its leadership team with the addition of executives from across the SaaS industry, including creating two new senior executive roles to accelerate its growth and global expansion.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Inspur, Ruijie, Silicom Expand Intel IPU Ecosystem

Dec. 6, 2021 — Intel today announced a collaboration with Inspur, Ruijie Networks and Silicom to design and develop new FPGA-based infrastructure processing unit (IPU) solutions that will deliver highly customized and programmable solutions to cloud and networking customers. This announcement advances Intel’s IPU vision, broadens and extends the IPU ecosystem, and accelerates the creation of a fully programmable network for customers to solve some of their greatest business challenges. Learn more about Intel field programmable gate arrays at Intel’s virtual FPGA technology event on Dec. 6-9.
BUSINESS
EETimes.com

CXL Put Through Its Paces

The Compute Express Link (CXL) has evolved to the point where the pipeline of enabling technologies is emerging. The recent SC21 supercomputing conference provided an opportunity for several vendors to demonstrate their contributions to the growing CXL ecosystem, with technologies spanning controllers, testing and validation and memories. As CXL’s value...
COMPUTERS
pocketgamer.biz

Com2uS Holdings to add upcoming World of Zenonia to blockchain ecosystem

Com2uS Holdings has revealed that its upcoming mobile RPG, World of Zenonia, will be added to its blockchain ecosystem. As reported by Cryptory, the upcoming entry to the Zenonia franchise will combine the MMORPG genre with a play-to-earn model. First revealed in March 2020, World of Zenonia will feature a...
VIDEO GAMES
zycrypto.com

Kaizen Finance Is Redefining The Ecosystem Of Crypto Tokens

Kaizen Finance is the world’s first token lifecycle management platform. The decentralized project was curated specifically to enhance the new features and opportunities of crypto tokens, by building a refined token ecosystem of amazing features and benefits that will be of privilege to investors, DAOs, and blockchain projects. The cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
badcryptopodcast.com

Creating a Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem with 99Starz

Creating a Blockchain Gaming Ecosystem with 99Starz. If we’ve said once we’ve said it at least a couple dozen times… 2022 will be the year of Play-2-Earn. And with the gaming nft ecosystem getting ready to explode, some businesses are building the rails to bring it all together. 99Starz seeks to create an entire blockchain gaming ecosystem that is prepared for the millions of players and properties that will be joining the space. In episode 573, we welcome Matt Zahab to the show to discuss what the future holds for us all.
VIDEO GAMES
HPCwire

Astera Labs Announces New Leadership Appointments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2021 — Astera Labs, a pioneer in purpose-built connectivity solutions for intelligent systems, today announced the promotion of Casey Morrison to chief product officer and the appointment of Aleksandr Oysgelt as vice president of hardware engineering. As chief product officer, Morrison will drive product...
BUSINESS
EETimes.com

EDA trends with Joe Sawicki, plus new $4 per day hardware-as-a-service platform

On this podcast: we chat to Joe Sawicki of Siemens, who talks about EDA trends and why he thinks digitalization in the semiconductor industry will drive massive industry growth in the years ahead, plus why he cringes when people say Moore’s Law is dead. Then we talk to MikroElektronika’s founder Neb Matic on what he said is world’s first hardware-as-a-service offer for the embedded industry, offering a real time, remote, visual development environment for just $4 a day.
COMPUTERS
EETimes.com

Optical Chip Solves Hardest Math Problems Faster than GPUs

Optical computing startup Lightelligence has demonstrated a silicon photonics accelerator running the Ising problem more than 100 times faster than a typical GPU setup. Lightelligence’s photonic arithmetic computing engine, known as Pace, is an integrated optical computing system consisting of about 12,000 photonic devices running at 1 GHz. That represents about a 1 million-fold speedup versus Lightelligence’s 100-device prototype, Comet, unveiled in 2019. The latest demonstration also marks the first time Lightelligence showed use cases beyond AI acceleration on its hardware.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
u.today

TipsyVerse NFT Ecosystem Goes Live, Launches TipsyCoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ECONOMY
Computer Weekly

CDEI publishes roadmap for UK AI assurance ecosystem

The UK government has released a document outlining the steps required to build an assurance ecosystem for artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Published by the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI), the roadmap describes what should be done to verify that AI systems are effective, trustworthy and compliant. Intended to...
TECHNOLOGY
Electronic Engineering Times

CXL Will Absorb Gen-Z

The memory interconnect groups agree to merge under the Compute Express Link banner. The merger should be completed by mid-2022. Word that the CXL Consortium will take over the assets and intellectual property of the Gen-Z Consortium should come as no surprise. There was much overlap between two groups; CXL has greater indudstry momentum behind it.
COMPUTERS
thepaypers.com

Blockpass offers identity verification for Bonuz Ecosystem on Solana

Hong Kong-based identity portal Blockpass has partnered with creator ecosystem BonuZ Market to offer its KYC solution for regulatory compliance, and as a mean to prove identity for all involved. Blockpass company officials have stated that celebrities present a bigger target than normal individuals, so it’s important that a robust...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Top 5 NFT Collections on a Blockchain Ecosystem

NFTs have had a significant influence on the growing popularity of the crypto market and has established itself as one of the fastest growing sub-sectors. Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) is a premiere example of a “blue-chip” NFT with high utility, consistently ranking at the top in terms of daily sales volume on marketplaces such as NonFungible.com or OpenSea.com. Oni Squad, a new NFT gaming collection, with a unique foundation that differentiates it from the rest.
TECHNOLOGY
EETimes.com

Synthetic Quantum Systems Help Solve Complex Real-World Applications

Simulation using synthetic quantum systems is a potential tool for addressing challenging NP-Hard problems (non-deterministic polynomial-time hardness), which is a task where traditional numerical approaches frequently fail. Pasqal, a French company founded in 2019 by five scientists — Christophe Jurczak, Alain Aspect, Antoine Browaeys, Thierry Lahaye, and CEO Georges-Olivier Reymond — developing a quantum processing unit (QPU) particularly suited for simulation. Pasqal also announced a collaboration with Nvidia to build a Quantum Computing Center of Excellence, featuring a cluster of 10 Nvidia DGX A100 systems with Nvidia InfiniBand networking to enhance its portfolio of solutions. Moreover, they received Usine Nouvelle’s Start-Up of the Year 2021 prize, during the Assises de L’Industrie event in Paris, which focused on the theme “Rebuilding the French Industry.”
SOFTWARE
EETimes.com

AI Applications in Smart City & Smart Transportation provided by EverFocus

With the ongoing development and maturity of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, artificial intelligence, automatic control, and 5G, the standard of living quality of modern humans has been refined. Cities are complex organisms with multiple interdependent systems, numerous independent organizational units. All individuals and even autonomous residents make urban governance highly challenging. As the urban population continues to increase, the transportation system is becoming more complex than ever before. The constraints of limited space and resources will gradually increase. The pressure on urban life and the convenience of transportation will also continue to increase, leading to various complicated pain points. To be effectively relieved, intelligent technologies provide a mechanism and opportunity for overall improvement.
TECHNOLOGY

