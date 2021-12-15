Astera Adds Accelerator to CXL Ecosystem

When you want to strive in the world of business, you should make sure that you have partners who you can rely on. There is enough business for us all, and this is also why coopetition is oftentimes preferred over competition. This is not a fixed sum game, there are new opportunities for entirely new experiences, applications, and services with the new possibilities emerging as 5G, IoT, and the edge collide. Companies large and small invest in partner ecosystems and how they could leverage startups in accelerators to grow together. This is particularly relevant in ICT technology and even more so when you look at novel tech such as 5G.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO