Lebanon, TN

Activist investor revisits concerns regarding Cracker Barrel

By William Williams
Nashville Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivist investor Sardar Biglari is once again requesting that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. alter its management and expansion strategies — the latest in what is now an effort of 10-plus years. In a letter to shareholders of the Lebanon-based company, Biglari, founder of San Antonio-based Biglari...

