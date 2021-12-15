Activist investor revisits concerns regarding Cracker Barrel

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBRL. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.70.

STOCKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO