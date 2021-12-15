Woman Creates ‘Kornhole’ Boards for Korn Fan in Secret Santa Exchange

Tis the season for Secret Santa's. Love them or hate them, schools, offices, community groups, and more are embarking on the holiday tradition. Secret Santa's can be difficult or awkward at times, especially if you don't know the person you have selected. Other times, it is a perfect fit, and everyone walks away ecstatic. Whenever I am participating in a Secret Santa, I tell people to just get me food, or chocolate specifically. You can't go wrong with that, in my opinion, unless there are allergies. For the most part, that's exactly what I'll receive, and I am satisfied. One year, however, someone went the extra step to find something hilarious and personal, and I have never forgotten it.

