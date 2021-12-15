ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Creates ‘Kornhole’ Boards for Korn Fan in Secret Santa Exchange

By ebanas
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Korn fan is the proud owner of new “Kornhole” boards thanks to their very thoughtful and clever workplace Secret Santa. LaRissa Lundry shared via TikTok the clip below explaining, “For Secret Santa at my job, the guy I got put for a...

theintelligencer.com

Birdsall: Secret Santa, secret shame

I still remember the first time I disappointed a woman. I was a first-grader, and it was the day of the "Secret Santa" holiday gift exchange. That morning, I had to remind my mom I had to bring something to school for Secret Santa, because it had slipped her mind, so I didn’t have anything to take with me. Back then, my mom worked full-time as a registered nurse, and she had five kids at home, so it was understandable how something like Secret Santa might fall through the cracks.
LIFESTYLE
Wondermom

Secret Santa Sheets

Use these Secret Santa Sheets as a fun way to create an epic gift exchange. This free download is a great way to draw names and have everyone join in on the fun. Once the names are drawn, it’s time to fill out the secret Santa questionnaires! You have to let people know what you like, just as they’re going to do the same for you.
LIFESTYLE
thecentraltrend.com

Secret Santa gift exchanges bring a comedic unity to FHC

As holiday break draws near, there is one day in which all the members of FHC’s drumline are met with stares of confusion and raised eyebrows as they walk into class. The percussionists are forced to wear an ugly sweater to all hours of the school day—proudly yet uncomfortably displaying their received gift from their secret Santa sweater swap.
LIFESTYLE
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Secretly Santa’ Lifetime Live or Later Free

Business rivals become reluctant business partners while unknowingly dating one another anonymously following a costume party in Lifetime’s Secretly Santa. Can they learn to like each other in person the same way they do online?. The Secretly Santa premiere date and time is Monday, December 6th at 8/7c exclusively on...
TV & VIDEOS
#Etiquette#Korn Fan#Secret Santa Exchange#Tiktok#Santa Korn Official#Jocecarls#Peachy 13
heypoorplayer.com

Celebrate the Holidays with Cave Story’s Secret Santa

If you need some extra holiday cheer this year, Nicalis has you covered. In collaboration with Studio Pixel’s Daisuke Amaya, they’re bringing us Cave Story’s Secret Santa to PC. It’ll be totally free for a limited time on the following platforms – Steam, GOG and Epic. But you may be wondering what Cave Story’s Secret Santa is all about. Then please read below for more details:
VIDEO GAMES
101.5 WPDH

My Most Memorable Secret Santa Gift

Tis the season for Secret Santa's. Love them or hate them, schools, offices, community groups, and more are embarking on the holiday tradition. Secret Santa's can be difficult or awkward at times, especially if you don't know the person you have selected. Other times, it is a perfect fit, and everyone walks away ecstatic. Whenever I am participating in a Secret Santa, I tell people to just get me food, or chocolate specifically. You can't go wrong with that, in my opinion, unless there are allergies. For the most part, that's exactly what I'll receive, and I am satisfied. One year, however, someone went the extra step to find something hilarious and personal, and I have never forgotten it.
LIFESTYLE
leader-call.com

COLUMN: Santa’s secrets revealed

Santa Claus has a special affinity for newspapers. That goes back to the famous editorial “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” written by Francis Pharcellus Church for The Sun in New York in 1897. Since then, there has been no separation of Church and Santa. Not only...
VIRGINIA STATE
