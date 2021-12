UPDATE FROM LINWOOD POLICE - 1:15PM:. At approximately 1:00 PM, at Belhaven Middle School, the Linwood Police Department conducted an investigation in regards to information that we received. At the conclusion of the investigation we determined that there was no credible threat. At this time, school staff and our Police Department, coordinated to lift the shelter in place and notified Seaview and Mainland of the same.

LINWOOD, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO