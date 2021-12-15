ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming GDP Decrease in 2020 was the Worst Since 1987

By Sam Haut
Laramie Live
Laramie Live
 4 days ago
According to a release from the Wyoming Department of Administration and Information, Wyoming's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased 8.3% in 2020, while nationally, GDP decreased 2.2%. "The coronavirus pandemic ravaged businesses and households due to government restrictions and demand reduction," said Dr. Wenlin Liu, Chief Economist with the Economic...

