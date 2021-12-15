ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ken Kragen, ‘We Are the World’ and ‘Hands Across America’ Organizer, Dies at 85

By ebanas
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKen Kragen, whose entertainment career included numerous accolades including organizing USA for Africa’s “We Are the World” and “Hands Across America,” has died. He was 85. His death was confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter by a family spokesperson who said he died in his home in Los Angeles yesterday (December 14)...

KTVB

Ken Kragen, Famed Film & TV Producer and Manager, Dead at 85

Famed entertainment manager and producer Ken Kragen died Tuesday afternoon, at his home in Brentwood, California. He was 85. Kragen's spokesperson, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed the news to ET in a statement on Thursday, and said he was surrounded by family and loved ones when he died. Kragen's wife of...
BRENTWOOD, CA
Showbiz411

Hollywood Mega Music Manager Ken Kragen Dies at 85, Put Together “We Are the World” Had Clients Lionel Richie, Kenny Rogers, More

Ken Kragen, a beloved Hollywood mega manager, has died at age 85. The manager of both Kenny Rogers and Lionel Richie among others, Kragen put together the “We Are the World” project in 1985. He was involved in the top of showbiz from the 1960s when he produced “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” on CBS. In addition to Lionel and Kenny he also managed acts like The Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Burt Reynolds, and Trisha Yearwood.
CELEBRITIES
