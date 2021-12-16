ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NKgkB_0dNsNbtJ00

DENVER (CBS4) – Daron Marquel Ellis appeared in federal court this week and was charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting in Rocky Mountain National Park earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQ4Om_0dNsNbtJ00

(credit: CBS)

Ellis made his initial appearance in federal court in Denver on Monday where he was informed of the charge pending against him. He remains in custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NRuib_0dNsNbtJ00

Daron Marquel Ellis (credit: Douglas County)

The shooting happened on Dec. 8 and involved a park ranger and two suspects, Ellis, 29, and Champagne Langenderfer, 18, near the Fall River entrance in the Estes Park area.

Ellis and Langenderfer were reportedly involved in a vehicle pursuit with Colorado State Patrol earlier that morning outside park boundaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kMIe2_0dNsNbtJ00

(credit: CBS)

During contact with the suspects, the ranger was shot but was protected by a ballistic vest and did not suffer serious injuries. The ranger did fire their firearm and one suspect was injured. Both the ranger and suspect were rushed to the hospital. The second uninjured suspect was taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jo8uH_0dNsNbtJ00

Champagne Langenderfer (credit: Larimer County)

Rocky Mountain National Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson told CBS4 this was the first time in park history a law enforcement ranger was involved in a shooting.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Jury Finds Aurora Man Scott Mathews Guilty Of Murdering Neighbor Over Fireworks Dispute

(CBS4) – An Arapahoe County jury this week found a former Colorado prison guard guilty of shooting and killing his neighbor while the two were fighting in 2019. Scott Mathews, of Aurora, fatally shot 38-year-old Jaharie Wheeler on the 4th of July while Wheeler’s fiance and two children were watching. Scott Mathews (credit: Aurora Police) The fight started after Mathews and his girlfriend came out of their apartment complex with their dog. Some neighbors were setting off fireworks and Mathews and the girlfriend confronted the neighbors with concerns about their dog being frightened. Mathews unholstered a gun and pointed it at Wheeler’s...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Douglas County Detective Joe Pollack Honored For Service After Line-Of-Duty Death

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– Stretches of Interstate 25 and E-470 in the southern part of the Denver metro area were closed for a time on Friday as officers honored one of their own. Detective Joe Pollack from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty and died recently from complications. (credit: CBS) The sheriff’s office is therefore considering the deputy’s passing a line-of-duty death. Pollack’s funeral procession traveled from the Douglas County Fairgrounds to the Southeast Christian Church in Parker. (credit: Douglas County) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death.   The sheriff’s office announced that “We have the best community! So many have reached out with condolences in the passing of Detective Joe Pollack; we are in awe of all the kind words,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in part in a Facebook post. (credit: CBS) Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD. Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children. The office set up a fund called The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County to help them.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Another Northern Colorado Sporting Goods Store Hit By Thieves, This One In Longmont

(CBS4) – For the second time this month in northern Colorado, thieves targeted a sporting goods store. The most recent case happened at 5:50 a.m. on Monday in Longmont. (credit: Weld County) The Weld County Sheriff’s Office didn’t reveal the name of the store that was targeted, but they said it is located in the Vista View neighborhood. There were two suspects, and police say they stole several carbon compound bows that were valued at nearly $2,000 each. A surveillance image shows the two people in the store with hats and face coverings on. One had a reflective traffic vest on. The burglars got in the store by cutting a lockbox outside and using the key that was in there to get in. The earlier sporting goods store robbery happened in Loveland on Dec. 8. In that case, the thieves were seen on surveillance camera leaving the store with armloads of jackets. People with information about the Longmont case that might help in the crime investigation are asked to call Deputy Kyle Keiser at (970) 400-4558. Anonymous tips can be contributed to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Who Is Rogel Aguilera-Mederos? Truck Driver Sentenced To 110 Years For Deadly Crash On I-70

(CBS4) – Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is the driver who crashed an out-of-control semi truck into stopped traffic on Interstate 70 in Lakewood in 2019, killing four people and injuring several others. The crash damaged or destroyed 28 vehicles. Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide. On Monday, a judge in Jefferson County sentenced him to 110 years in prison. By Thursday morning, than 1.5 million people had signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time served. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) Aguilera-Mederos, who was 23 years old at the time, passed one of...
LAKEWOOD, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Estes Park, CO
CBS Denver

Stretches Of I-25 & E-470 Close For Funeral Procession For Douglas County Detective Joe Pollack

(CBS4) – Stretches of Interstate 25 and E-470 in the southern part of the Denver metro area will close on Friday for a funeral procession. Detective Joe Pollack from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office contracted COVID-19 while he was on duty and died recently from complications. The office is therefore considering the deputy’s passing a line-of-duty death. His memorial service is on Friday. (credit: Douglas County) Pollack’s funeral procession will travel from the Douglas County Fairgrounds to the Southeast Christian Church in Parker. Northbound I-25 and eastbound e-470 will close from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for it. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen an outpouring of support from the community following the death. The sheriff’s office announced that “We have the best community! So many have reached out with condolences in the passing of Detective Joe Pollack; we are in awe of all the kind words,” the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office wrote in part in a Facebook post. Pollack worked in Douglas County’s Special Investigations Unit for 19 years. Before that he was a police officer in the NYPD. Pollack leaves behind a wife and three children. The office set up a fund called The Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County to help them.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Woman Left For Dead In Northglenn Hit-And-Run, Police Need Help Tracking Down The Suspect Driver

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Westminster woman is searching for answers after a hit-and-run in Northglenn left her severely injured, hardly able to eat or walk. Nearly a month after the incident, Northglenn police still have no suspects and need your help to find the person responsible. (credit: CBS) Dawn Proctor, 35, tells CBS4 she’s lucky to be alive after she was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of 112th and Washington in Northglenn on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7:20 p.m. “I went to walk across 112th and next thing you know I was hit, and in the hospital,...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

110 Years In Prison: Appeal Planned For Truck Driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Convicted in Crash That Killed 4 On I-70

(CBS4) — The attorney for Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, the truck driver sentenced on Monday to more than a century in prison, says an appeal is planned in the case. Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (credit: Lakewood Police) James Colgan told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger the appeal will not be based on the sentence given, but any errors that may have occurred during the trial. It has not been just those who drive big rigs who find what happened in Colorado this week is startling. By Thursday morning, than 1.5 million people had signed an online petition asking Gov. Jared Polis to grant clemency, or commutation as time...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Golden Police Officer Used Fire Extinguisher To Help Burning Victims After Fatal 6th Avenue Crash Caused By Speeding Driver

DENVER (CBS4) – One person is dead and four others are hurt after a two-car crash at a 6th Avenue intersection early Friday morning. One of the two cars that was involved was spotted speeding excessively by a Golden police officer moments beforehand. That officer was in the process of attempting to pull the car over when the crash happened. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) Officials with the City of Golden sent out a news release in the afternoon saying that a silver Chevrolet Malibu was spotted by the officer at 4:53 a.m. going down 6th at 90 to 100 mph. The speed...
GOLDEN, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Patterson
CBS Denver

‘This Was Pretty Stupid’: Colorado Suspect James Harrelson Confesses to Keying Tesla, Car’s Cameras Captured Vandalism

DENVER (CBS4)– One of two suspects suspected of “keying” a Tesla in September and causing $7,000 damage confessed Tuesday to CBS4. “It was stupid of me,” said James Harrelson during a phone interview with CBS4, “I wish I had exercised more restraint.” (credit: CBS) Thornton police have obtained an arrest warrant for Harrelson, 47, and a second man, Michael Genova, 46, in connection with the incident. Both are wanted on a single count of felony mischief. On Sept. 4, a 30-year-old woman parked her new 2021 Tesla Model Y car in the parking lot of a Thornton business. She had only owned it for...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora Shooting: 17-Year-Old Peyton Blitstein’s Dad Waiting To Learn If Charges Will Be Filed Against Former Greenwood Village Officer

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – There are still no arrests or charges in a shooting that injured an ex-police officer and claimed the life of 17-year-old Vista PEAK Preparatory student Peyton Blitstein in Aurora last month. (credit: Blitstein family) Aurora police told CBS via email on Monday, “There is no ‘time frame’ for these investigations to be completed. Detectives are ensuring that they have a complete and thorough case to present to the District Attorney’s Office.” (credit: CBS) Peyton’s father says he is concerned about how long the investigation is taking into the Nov. 24 shooting and says no matter the outcome, he is hopeful...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Loveland Police Search For Shoplifters Accused Of Swiping $2,600 In North Face Coats From Dick’s Sporting Goods

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Loveland Police Department is investigating a recent retail theft at a Dick’s Sporting Goods location, and police want the public’s help to name the suspects caught on surveillance cameras. According to the police department’s Facebook post, on Dec. 8, three accused shoplifters walked through the front doors of the sporting goods store and ran away with $2,600 in North Face-branded coats. Witnesses told investigators the three suspects got away in a small, dark-colored SUV. There is no further information at this time. Anyone with information can call LPD’s non-emergency number at 970-667-2151.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Suspects Who Fired At Police From Car In Commerce City Identified

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The district attorney’s office in Adams County on Thursday identified two men accused of firing at law enforcement officers from a vehicle in Commerce City at the end of November. Estevan Valverde and Oscar Gurrola both face numerous charges. Valverde, 28, and Gurrola, 27, were both taken to the hospital after the crime on Nov. 29. It started when police responded to reports of a drunk driver on Brighton Road. The suspects shot at officers and they returned fire, but no officers were hit. Police were led on a short pursuit and the suspects crashed on Brighton...
COMMERCE CITY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Ranger#Colorado State Patrol#Cbs Rrb
CBS Denver

‘I’m Going To Count To Three’: Frederick Officer Recognized For Freeing Girl From I-25 Wreck

FREDERICK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Frederick Police Department released body camera video Wednesday of Officer Shawna Paintin’s response to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 earlier this year. In the most dramatic moment of the 3 minute video, Officer Paintin rallied bystanders to collectively push against one of the wrecked cars, freeing a young woman’s leg that was pinned between the car’s door and a post from the cable system in the highway’s median. (credit: Frederick Police Department/Youtube) “I’m going to count to three,” Officer Paintin instructed. Seconds later, loud groans are heard, a measure of the group’s effort. (credit: Frederick Police Department/Youtube) The young woman,...
FREDERICK, CO
CBS Denver

Fatal 2-Car Crash Shuts Down 6th Avenue Near I-70

UPDATE: Golden Police Officer Used Fire Extinguisher To Help Burning Victims After 6th Avenue Crash Caused By Speeding Driver DENVER (CBS4) – A fatal two-car crash shut down 6th Avenue in both directions in the early part of the Friday morning rush hour. Colorado State Patrol told CBS4 Friday morning that the suspect passed a Golden Police officer who was conducting a traffic stop in the area at estimated speeds between 90 and 100 miles per hour. The posted speed limit in that area is 45. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) It’s unclear which vehicle the deceased person was in. Three others are still in the hospital, according to CSP. Crash investigators are looking at DUI as a cause. (credit: Colorado State Patrol) It happened in the Golden area near the intersection with Highway 40. #US40 (Colfax Ave) westbound: Road closed due to a vehicle fire at US 6. Intersection closed, alternate routes are advised. https://t.co/VyZyaDQhYv — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) December 17, 2021 Several people had to be taken the hospital, and one died. Drivers were being asked to avoid the area. Highway 6 will be closed for an extended period of time while authorities investigate.
GOLDEN, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora City Leaders Asking For $10,000 In Retention Bonuses For Aurora Police Officers

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The city of Aurora is trying to put an end to the latest problem for its troubled police department, its losing officers at a rapid pace. Several members of Aurora City Council and Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman are hoping retention bonuses will be an answer. (credit: CBS) Officers who stick with the Aurora Police Department through 2022 are on track to get $10,000 in bonuses. The city says it lost more than 100 cops this year, about 15% of the force. Mayor Coffman says the bonuses are needed for two reasons, officers in Aurora need to know they’re supported by...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

2 Arrested, Campus Reopens After ‘Threat Of Violence’ Shuts Down Fort Lewis College In Durango

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Administrators at Fort Lewis College in Durango have reopened the campus after two people were arrested in connection with a threat that shut down the school earlier on Wednesday. “A threat of violence was made against FLC. Do not come to campus today, 12/15,” the college wrote in a Facebook post. “Academic buildings are locked and classes are canceled.” By 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the campus had reopened and two people had been arrested. View of Durango and Fort Lewis College (file photo credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus) Fort Lewis officials said they would send out an email later in the day to provide more information about the threat and the suspects. Situation has been resolved with two people in custody. An official statement on reopening will be provided soon. — Fort Lewis College (@FLCDurango) December 15, 2021
DURANGO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

2 Taken To Hospital After Carbon Monoxide Leaks From Boiler At Aurora Apartments

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak overnight in Aurora. It happened at an apartment building on the 1600 block of North Hanover Street. (credit: Aurora Fire Rescue) The emergency call came in just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted “Carbon Monoxide levels were checked in the apartment and found to be elevated.” After that, the building was evacuated. The cause of the gas leak was determined to be from a malfunctioning boiler. The CO reading was determined to be over 1,900 parts per million. Approximately 30 people were displaced overnight, and the American Red Cross helped nearly a dozen of them with emergency shelter.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Man Dies After Being Struck By School Bus While Crossing Mid-Block On East Evans Avenue

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver Public Schools bus struck a pedestrian crossing the street on Wednesday. That person did not survive. Denver police said that the DPS bus driver was traveling without any students onboard, westbound on East Evans Avenue, when the adult male pedestrian was struck near Oneida. (photo by Katie Wood/The Denver Post via Getty Images) The man was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead. Police said the man was crossing the street mid-block. The bus driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with investigators.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Car Drives Into Huge Sinkhole In Colorado Springs Neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A water main break is being blamed for creating a sinkhole in a Colorado Springs neighborhood. A car drove right into the sinkhole and was so damaged, it had to be towed out. (credit: CBS) Utility crews shut down the street during repairs. (credit: CBS) Some homes in the neighborhood were without water until the repairs were completed. (credit: CBS)
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

102 Murders In Denver Since 2016 Remain Unsolved, Families Desperate For Answers: ‘Why Isn’t There Anything?’

(CBS4) – Since 2016, the Denver Police Department says 102 of 427 total homicide cases remain unsolved to this day. The family of one of those murder victims believes DPD should be doing more to bring justice to grieving families. Angel de la Cruz, 27, was shot and dumped in the middle of the southbound off-ramp at I-25 and 20th Street in Denver on June 20, 2020. A passerby found his body and called police. Bernadette Martinez (credit: CBS) “In the middle, just thrown like it was nothing,” recalls Bernadette Martinez, his wife. “It’s just bizarre, it’s just crazy.” Martinez says de la Cruz...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
35K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy