Daron Marquel Ellis, Suspect In Rocky Mountain National Park Shooting, Charged With Assaulting Ranger

DENVER (CBS4) – Daron Marquel Ellis appeared in federal court this week and was charged with assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting in Rocky Mountain National Park earlier this month.

Ellis made his initial appearance in federal court in Denver on Monday where he was informed of the charge pending against him. He remains in custody.

The shooting happened on Dec. 8 and involved a park ranger and two suspects, Ellis, 29, and Champagne Langenderfer, 18, near the Fall River entrance in the Estes Park area.

Ellis and Langenderfer were reportedly involved in a vehicle pursuit with Colorado State Patrol earlier that morning outside park boundaries.

During contact with the suspects, the ranger was shot but was protected by a ballistic vest and did not suffer serious injuries. The ranger did fire their firearm and one suspect was injured. Both the ranger and suspect were rushed to the hospital. The second uninjured suspect was taken into custody.

Rocky Mountain National Park spokeswoman Kyle Patterson told CBS4 this was the first time in park history a law enforcement ranger was involved in a shooting.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, assault on a federal officer by use of a deadly weapon carries a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.