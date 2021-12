Corn futures are mixed at midday Thursday; bean futures are 6 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 12 to 14 cents lower. Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday with trade holding the upper end of the range with light pre-WASDE position squaring. Little change is expected on the report with ending stocks at 1.470 billion bushels (bb) down slightly from last month. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season with support from cheaper natural gas short term.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO