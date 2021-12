A Thomaston boatbuilding company will be taking on one of its most cutting edge projects in the coming year: an all-electric boat that lifts out of the water. The vessel’s technology and design has been developed by California-based Navier, a marine tech startup. Navier tapped Lyman-Morse — a company that has been building custom boats in Maine for 43 years — to bring the design to life. Company representatives said the vessel will be the first of its kind built in the U.S. and will be able to travel farther than electric boats currently on the market.

