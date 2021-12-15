ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texans Were Quitting Their Jobs at 14,000 Per Day

Ingra
 2 days ago
It looks like Texas was taking the song. "Take This Job and Shove It" too seriously!. According to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, more than 14,000 Texans were quitting their jobs every day in September a news report from KHOU11 offers. According to the article,...

