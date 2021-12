NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several colleges have made a last-minute decision to go remote at the tail end of the semester after seeing an acceleration of COVID-19 cases among students. New York University said it’s not a cause for alarm, but it is encouraging faculty to give final exams online out of an abundance of caution. The famed city institution is part of a growing list of schools making the change, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported Wednesday. IMPORTANT NEWS: Our COVID-19 testing program has indicated a considerable acceleration in the rate of NYU community cases. It’s not a cause for alarm, but it is a...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO