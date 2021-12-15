First chartered flight of this tourist season landed at Goa International Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – If you are itching to travel, there’s a new way to get from Boston to Europe. It’s called Play Airlines. Based in Iceland, the low-cost carrier is offering flights to cities like London, Paris, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, and Brussels. “I think price is the most important factor when people chose where to travel and we are set up as a low-cost operator and we are really comfortable at really low prices,” Play CEO Birgir Jonsson told WBZ-TV. Tickets go on sale December 16th at 6:30 a.m. for flights that will begin running in May. All the flights have a layover in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO