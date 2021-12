Another life was taken too soon. On December 4th, Jordan Sanchez was involved in a hit-and-run accident that ended his life. His family is looking for answers. Jordan was only 17 years old; he was a junior at East High School in Victoria. He was known as someone who was very caring and wanted to help people. According to his cousin Samantha, he wanted to take a year off from school after graduation to be a counselor. His family is searching for any trace of help to find out who fatally struck their beloved family member.

VICTORIA, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO