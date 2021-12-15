ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

David Johnson and Royce Freeman will be the Texans' go-to RBs against the Jaguars

By Coty Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N9X12_0dNs5kE100

HOUSTON — After starting the season with five running back on the roster, the Houston Texans will be down to two during Sunday’s Week 15 match against the 2-11 Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to coach David Culley on Wednesday, the Texans will have running backs Royce Freeman and David Johnson in the backfield at TIAA Bank Field.

Johnson will be making his return to the team after missing the pervious two games due to COVID.

“Injuries happen, and unfortunately for us, David having COVID was a big setback,” Culley said. “Playing these two backs is good enough for what we like to do, especially after our break, but losing Rex [Burkhead] is a tough blow for us.”

Rex Burkhead, who served as the Texans’ starting running back in place of Johnson, sustained a hip injury during Houston’s 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Despite not being available for their AFC South match against the Jaguars, Culley stated that Burkhead’s injury is not a long-term issue. He is listed day-to-day.

For the second consecutive season, the Texans have had the league’s most inefficient rushing attach with Johnson at the helm.

With four remaining in the 2021 campaign, the Texans are currently last in rushing, averaging a league-low 77.5 yards per game.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 college programs crazy enough to hire Urban Meyer

After a disastrous and ugly exit from the Jacksonville Jaguars, there may be some college programs crazy enough to hire him. The Jacksonville Jaguars were always taking a risk in hiring Urban Meyer as their head coach, considering his exits from his previous college football gigs. There were many that were skeptical that Meyer would last more than a year in the NFL. Sure enough, Meyer did not even last a full season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Texans#American Football#Tiaa Bank Field#The Seattle Seahawks#Afc South
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
TexansDaily

Coach David Culley's Houston Texans Humble Jaguars, 30-16

Deposed Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer spoke at the end of the week for the first time since being dumped by the organization, and he is choosing to apologize for all that he did not accomplish. “I just apologize to Jacksonville,” Meyer said in an interview with Ian Rapoport....
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans RB Rex Burkhead possible to play against Jaguars

The Texans might have more depth at running back against the Jaguars than they anticipated. Coach David Culley said Friday there’s a chance that Rex Burkhead, the team’s leading rusher in the last four games, could “possibly play” when the Texans travel to Jacksonville on Sunday. Burkhead suffered a hip injury in the second half of Houston’s loss to the Seahawks last week, and, on Monday, Culley said “he just won’t be able to go” against the Jaguars.
NFL
Miami Herald

Skidding Jaguars begin post-Meyer era against reeling Texans

HOUSTON (2-11) at JACKSONVILLE (2-11) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS. BETTING LINE: Jaguars by 5, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Texans 5-8; Jaguars 4-9. SERIES RECORD: Texans lead 26-13. LAST MEETING: Texans beat Jaguars 37-21, Sept. 12 in Houston. LAST WEEK: Texans lost 33-13 to Seahawks; Jaguars lost...
NFL
The Florida Times-Union

Week 15 staff predictions: Jaguars vs. Texans

This might be the Jaguars’ last legitimate shot at winning a game. With all the uncertainty removed about Urban Meyer’s future, it’s possible that could allow the Jaguars to play with a greater sense of freedom against an opponent that has the worst point differential (minus-179 points) in the NFL. Now the Jaguars are only slightly better at minus-160, but they’re not going to get a more ideal matchup than a Texans’ team ranked No. 30 or worse in most of the major categories. The Jaguars give the fans an early Christmas gift by ending the losing streaks of seven games to Houston and nine games to AFC South opponents.
NFL
Wellsville Daily Reporter

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars odds, picks and prediction

The Houston Texans (2-11) travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-11) in a Week 15 matchup Sunday at TIAA Bank Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Texans vs. Jaguars odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Texans...
NFL
TexansDaily

Sources: Texans Shift LT Tytus Howard To LG Against Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Texans are expected to shift left tackle Tytus Howard back to left guard Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars with Geron Christian starting at left tackle, according to league sources. A former first-round pick from Alabama State, Howard is regarded as an ascending blocker and has...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

52K+
Followers
103K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy