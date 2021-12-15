Oswego Rotary Donates Items To Maternity Department At Oswego Health To Support Mom, Baby

Catholic Charities of Oswego County, (CCOC), and the Fulton Family YMCA are working together to offer weekly Life Skills lessons for youth in grades 2-12 who reside in Oswego County, said Mary-Margaret Pekow, CCOC executive director. “Catholic Charities of Oswego County would like to thank the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services for providing funding for this program which has enabled both organizations to purchase quality supplies for the program, such as journals, personal hygiene kits, calculators for basic budgeting, and basic cooking utensils,” she said. Lessons so far have included goal setting, the physical and mental benefits of practicing gratitude, stress management and adequate self-care. Future lessons will include budgeting tips, practicing and maintaining personal hygiene, how to make affordable and healthy meals, and recognizing the signs of healthy vs. unhealthy relationships. This program will run on Tuesday afternoons from 3:30-4:30 p.m. for the duration of the school year and is open and free to all youth in grades 2-12. Pictured are Neveah Lowe (L), third grade and Layla Derr (R), first grade, as they participated in the Life Skills Class. Both are from Fulton. For more information on supporting CCOC, contact Catholic Charities of Oswego County at 315-598-3980. For more information on CCOC, visit.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO