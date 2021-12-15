ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Dobbins Heights sleigh ride returns

By Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WdGnh_0dNrzRaO00
Daily Journal file photo Dobbins Heights holds an annual sleigh ride around the town in celebration for Christmas. It returns this year on Dec. 21.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pqLAS_0dNrzRaO00

Daily Journal file photo

Dobbins Heights residents pack together and sing Christmas carols while being pulled in a massive sleigh around the town in 2018.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights’ annual sleigh ride returns this year on Dec. 21.

Each year, town leadership partners with Gold Leaf Carriage to supply the massive sleigh and towering horses which create a special Christmas experience. But the town canceled it last year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Dobbins Heights Community Park.

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Hamlet Depot hosts Chamber dinner

The Richmond County Chamber of Commerce held its Busines After 5 event on Thursday at the Hamlet Depot & Museums, catered by Buie’s Cotton Gin Restaurant & Catering. The guests networked over a well-prepared meal, received a complimentary Hamlet Depot-themed Christmas ornament, and a lucky few went home with flowers they won in a raffle drawing. Pictured are, from left: Interim Richmond County Chamber of Commerce President Chuck Cobb, Hamlet Planning & Zoning Board Chairwoman Amy Guinn, Hamlet Depot & Museums Director Mechelle Preslar, Mt. Gilead Chief of Police Pat Preslar, Co-owner of Vintage Thrift in Hamlet Rodney Vaughn, and Hamlet City Manager Matthew Christian.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wswv.net

Christmas Events this Weekend

The first annual western Lee County Christmas Festival and Parade which was scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday due to inclement weather. Organizers were hesitant to move the parade but knew the weather forecast for Saturday would literally dampen the Christmas Spirit. The Festival will now begin at 1pm on Sunday for everyone to enjoy. There will be vendors, crafts and other entertainment which will continue most of the day, ending at 6. The parade lineup will begin at 3:15 at the Rose Hill Car Wash before proceeding through town at 4. Maymie Lawson has been chosen as Marshal and will lead the parade. Maymie and her husband Curtis opened Lawson Building Supply shortly after their marriage in 1946. So make the trip to the Rose Hill and enjoy all the festivies.
LEE COUNTY, VA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

North Pole Village 2021

“This annual event includes a lit Hollywood-style movie set-themed as Main Street at Santa’s North Pole. Thanks to the Cathedral City Public Arts Commission and the amazing work by the theatrical stage artists from the Coachella Valley Repertory Theatre and local artists, the ‘North Pole Village’ comes to life in front of City Hall. This Hollywood-style movie set depicts ‘main street’ at Santa’s North Pole – all lit with holiday lights. It is the ultimate backdrop for the family holiday pictures and selfies.
POLITICS
Richmond County Daily Journal

First ‘Parade of Lights’ dazzles

The City of Hamlet moved their Christmas parade to later in the day this year, allowing for more people to arrive and making it so that it would be done in the dark, creating an opportunity for an incredible display of lights and adding a new wrinkle of creativity for the floats.
HAMLET, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleigh Ride#Christmas#Vehicles#Daily Journal#Dobbins Heights#Gold Leaf Carriage
cityofhiramga.gov

Sleigh bells are ringing in Hiram!

The bells on the sleigh at City Hall are ringing! Staff took advantage of the photo opportunity on Main Street. Merry Christmas!
POLITICS
The Richmond Observer

Christmas trees lit in Dobbins Heights, Hoffman, Norman

Municipal Christmas trees were traditionally lit Monday evening in Richmond County’s three smallest towns. All three towns ― Dobbins Heights, Hoffman and Norman ― held their ceremonies at 6 p.m. Dobbins Heights Mayor Pro Tem Tyre Holloway welcomed the small crowd ― which included his wife, Mayor Antonio Blue, Councilwoman...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Saratogian

‘Sleigh Ride’ is family fun offered by Empire State Youth Orchestra

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — “Melodies of Christmas,” one of the area’s most beloved holiday events will not be happening this year. An annual event at Proctors in Schenectady, “Melodies” has been around for more than forty years. It was produced by WRGB as a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital at Albany Med.
SCHENECTADY, NY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Sleigh rides open on the Elk Refuge

JACKSON, Wyo. — Winter sleigh rides at the Elk Refuge are now open for the winter season. Running from Dec. 13 through April 2, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., depending on conditions. The roughly one-hour ride takes visitors through the elk refuge to view the wintering elk population up-close.
JACKSON, WY
Tribune Star

Equine Holiday Ride returns at The Woods

On a cold and windy morning, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College senior Boston Campbell rode atop Auzzie the quarter horse for a much-anticipated college tradition, the Equine Holiday Ride. Several students and equine staff rode and sang Christmas carols, first for the Sisters of Providence, and later at several stops on the...
ANIMALS
ABQJournal

A holly jolly house

She didn’t want to do it. For most of the years since 1970, when her family moved into the home on Monroe Street, the Ifversens went all out with holiday lights, putting Roy Ifversen’s skills as an electrician and Carol Ifversen’s savvy as a Christmas crafter to good use.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WNCT

BCCC honor society raises $1500 for Ruth’s House

WASHINGTON, N.C.— Gamma Beta Phi, Beaufort County Community College’s honor society, raised $1467 for Ruth’s House, a local organization offering shelter to those fleeing domestic violence and offering counseling and court advocacy for those individuals. Students solicited donations of prizes from local businesses and raffled off packages of gift certificates and gift cards. Every year, […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
The Herald-Banner

Local Christmas tradition returning

For more than five decades one local church has presented the story of Christmas, a tradition that has been suspended only twice. Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Greenville intends to conduct its live Nativity, returning the performance back to the church site, 6801 Wesley St. The program will be presented outside on the church’s north plaza between 7 and 9 p.m. Dec. 23.
GREENVILLE, TX
The Oak Ridger

UCCOTH Blue Christmas service

A Blue Christmas service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in the historic chapel of the United Church, Chapel on the Hill, 85 Kentucky Ave. The public is invited. Face coverings will be required and social distancing encouraged, according to a news release. It is described in...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Richmond County Daily Journal

Groups seek to show Hoffman teens the right path

HOFFMAN — Two programs are seeking to keep Hoffman’s young people away from a culture of drugs and violence and instead provide a positive educational outlet. Leaders from the Young Entrepreneurial Agricultural Project (YEAP) and ROC INC (Reaching Our Children In Need of CHOICES), visited the Hoffman Town Council Monday evening to present their programs to the community and ask for assistance in identifying potential youth who could benefit.
HOFFMAN, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy