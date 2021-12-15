Dobbins Heights sleigh ride returns

Daily Journal file photo Dobbins Heights holds an annual sleigh ride around the town in celebration for Christmas. It returns this year on Dec. 21.

Daily Journal file photo

Dobbins Heights residents pack together and sing Christmas carols while being pulled in a massive sleigh around the town in 2018.

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — The Town of Dobbins Heights’ annual sleigh ride returns this year on Dec. 21.

Each year, town leadership partners with Gold Leaf Carriage to supply the massive sleigh and towering horses which create a special Christmas experience. But the town canceled it last year due to COVID-19 precautions.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Dobbins Heights Community Park.