Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — The Myrtle Beach Bowl: Old Dominion vs. Tulsa, Conway, S.C. NBCSN — My Why Tour: U.S. vs. Canada, St. Paul, Minn. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m. ESPNU — UT-Martin at Ohio St. FS1 — Xavier at Villanova. 9 p.m. ESPN2...

'CSI: Vegas' Loses Major Star as CBS Orders Season 2

The CSI revival CSI: Vegas earned a second season on Wednesday, but it was not all good news for fans. William Petersen is not returning as Gil Grissom for Season 2, although he will remain as an executive producer. The news comes just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
College Sports World Reacts To The Tom Brady News

NFL superstar Tom Brady has become the most recent businessman to enter the NIL space in college athletics. The Tampa Bay quarterback has signed nine student-athletes and one recently-drafted star to represent his BRADY apparel brand. These athletes will be the face of the brand when it launches on Jan. 12, per Business of College Sports.
A Jersey Guy: Meyer will be back

Georgia Coach Kirby Smart is 0-3 against his mentor, Alabama Coach Nick Saban. This will be the second time that they have met for the SEC championship. If you cut to the chase with Presidents of major FBS schools, their bottom line is to be profitable during the week and successful on the weekends.
Thursday's TV/radio sports best bets

Final Four: Nebraska vs. Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m. ESPN. Channel guide: BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) NBA is NBA TV (Ch 308 on Cox, Ch 273 on Comcast, Ch 216 on DirecTV, Ch 156 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper)
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Washington at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Nashville at...
ND FOOTBALL: Freeman, staff welcome 2022 class on early signing day

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman welcomed many new faces to the Fighting Irish football program Wednesday. In spite of Brian Kelly’s retreat from Notre Dame, Freeman managed to hang on to almost all of the Irish’s seventh-ranked 2022 class (according to 247Sports). The...
NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
Sports on TV, Dec. 17-19 live stream: UNC vs. Kentucky, Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, pro football, Serie A

This weekend's sports calendar is stuffed with marquee matchups for fans to enjoy as the holiday season ramps into high gear. If you're still looking for the perfect gift to give a sports fan in your life, give the gift of Paramount+, the ultimate destination for football, soccer, college basketball and much more. Here's a quick look at every sport you may be able to stream on Paramount+ this weekend.
NHL Ratings on TNT Pinned Down by Wrestling Lead In

TNT’s stewardship of live NHL games has proved to be something of a soft launch, as the network’s preexisting contract with All Elite Wrestling has made for a whole lot of late puck drops in the Eastern time zone. Turner Sports has scheduled its NHL Wednesdays around the primetime AEW: Dynamite show, a move that has pushed hockey into the late-night time slot. Over the course of its eight standalone NHL telecasts, which kick off each week at 10:15 p.m. ET, TNT has averaged 235,625 viewers, a rather anemic result given the size of the lead-in audience. Per Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the AEW: Dynamite installments...
Kentucky vs. UNC: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, CBS Sports Classic prediction, pick, odds, spread

Kentucky and North Carolina are set to clash on Saturday in Las Vegas in the CBS Sports Classic for the second consecutive season. The game between the No. 21 Wildcats and the Tar Heels was hastily scheduled due to COVID-19 issues with No. 4 UCLA and No. 15 Ohio State. The Buckeyes and Wildcats had been scheduled to play each other, while the Bruins and Tar Heels were set to square off. Instead, it'll be UK and UNC taking center stage in what is now the lone game in the event at 5:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;51;38;44;29;Partly sunny;N;8;54%;1%;2. Albuquerque, NM;54;35;58;45;Cloudy;S;5;45%;10%;1. Anchorage, AK;2;0;6;-3;Very cold;NNE;4;71%;7%;0. Asheville, NC;60;30;62;31;Partly sunny, mild;ESE;4;42%;2%;3. Atlanta, GA;59;29;62;40;Sunny and beautiful;E;4;52%;1%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;52;43;51;47;Partly sunny;NE;11;55%;1%;2. Austin, TX;64;59;75;67;Morning drizzle;S;3;79%;73%;1.
