Why this NFL Team is Destined to Make a Trade for Aaron Rodgers
Colin Cowherd: “Diana Russini reported this morning that the word around the league is that Aaron Rodgers is destined to leave Green Bay and a Super Bowl won’t matter. To get Aaron Rodgers, I would guess you’re going to have to give the Packers three or four first round picks, a second-round pick, and maybe a player or two. So wherever Aaron goes he has to be the ‘final piece’, the ‘missing piece’, and there’s one place for that – it’s DENVER, that’s it. Green Bay does not want him in the NFC, I can assure you that. They want him in the AFC, so if they meet it’s in the Super Bowl. Denver is a team that could give up four first round picks. They have good corners, the best rookie corner in the league, two good tight ends, two good running backs, a good left tackle, they have an edge rusher, they have receivers… they have all of the things you need and most of them are young and not getting paid a ton yet. They are Tampa of 2020 before Tom got there. All Tampa had to do was upgrade the offensive line, and great quarterbacks simultaneously elevate your offensive line. Denver is the only place that could give up multiple picks. Tight ends, backs, wide receivers, rush ends, corners – Denver is ready to go. Pittsburgh, the offensive line right now is still a mess and I don’t know what they’re doing with Chase Claypool or JuJu long term. The Saints have a wide receiver issue, not sure if Michael Thomas will ever play. You start looking around at all these teams and there are issues and they can’t afford to give up three or four first round picks and two second round picks.” (Full Video Above)
Listen to Colin Cowherd explain why he thinks the Denver Broncos would be the only ideal landing spot for Aaron Rodgers this offseason, as rumors continue to swirl about the belief that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay after this season regardless of how far the Packers advance in the playoffs.
