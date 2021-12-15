ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The Federal Reserve signals rate hikes in 2022

Victoria Advocate
 2 days ago

The Federal Reserve will wrap up...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

BBC

Federal Reserve to withdraw stimulus more quickly

The Federal Reserve will cut back its stimulus programme more quickly than planned, as it ratchets up its response to rising inflation. The US central bank had already announced it was tapering off the monthly support, introduced to bolster the economy during the pandemic. But on Wednesday officials said the...
BUSINESS
Fortune

The Federal Reserve is finally taking inflation seriously

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged yesterday what most business leaders have known for months: inflation has emerged as a serious business problem for the first time in half a century. Powell said the Fed is going to speed up plans to wind down its bond-buying program, and could raise rates three times next year to combat price pressures. He disputed the notion that the Fed has fallen “behind the curve.”
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Federal Reserve Makes a Welcome Pivot But Has More to Do

In a move labeled by some as a hawkish pivot and by others as a great reset, the Federal Reserve’s policy committee just went in one meeting from its often-repeated characterization of inflation as “transitory” to portraying it as the “No. 1 enemy” facing the economic recovery. This policy change, while seemingly abrupt and drastic, is much needed and highly welcome. That’s the good news. Less good is that it is not sufficiently bold, at least as yet, and especially because it is coming so late.
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Is the Federal Reserve blowing its best chance to fight inflation?

The Federal Reserve, faced with the highest jump in inflation in almost four decades, is preparing to pivot. What’s happening: Gone are the days when Chair Jerome Powell said inflation was “transitory.” When the Fed wraps up its final meeting of the year on Wednesday, it’s expected to announce that it will wind down its emergency bond-buying program faster than expected as it tries to curb rising prices.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Federal Reserve about to turn more aggressive, economist warns

Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi predicted the Fed is going to be more "aggressive" on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, and expects officials to reveal first steps in combating a 39-year inflation high. MARK ZANDI: They're going to turn more aggressive here. They're going to tell us that they're going...
BUSINESS
CNN

The Fed hints at multiple rate hikes in 2022 to combat inflation

New York (CNN Business) — America's inflation spikes have prompted the Federal Reserve to pick up the pace in normalizing its pandemic-era monetary policy. On Wednesday, the central bank said it will wrap up its stimulus program faster than originally announced, and its updated economic projections show multiple interest rate increases in 2022.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Federal Reserve doubles taper of bond-buying, will raise rates three times in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to an earlier end of their asset-buying program and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

It’s widely anticipated that the FOMC will accelerate its QE taper, looking to end asset purchases by the end of 1Q’22. The release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will have markets scrutinizing the ‘dot plot’ for clues for when the first rate hike will arrive in 2022.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after Fed signals 3 rate hikes next year

Treasury yields jumped on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will accelerate the reduction of its monthly bond purchases and signaled interest rate increases in 2022. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose about 3 basis points to 1.469%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury bond, the rate most sensitive to monetary policy, climbed as much as 6 basis points to 0.75%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Dallas News

Fed moves to tamp down inflation, signals three interest rate hikes next year

Federal Reserve officials intensified their battle against the hottest inflation in a generation by shifting to an earlier end of their asset-buying program and signaling they favor raising interest rates in 2022 at a faster pace than economists were expecting. Heralding one of the most hawkish policy pivots in years,...
BUSINESS
Washington Post

The Federal Reserve Faces a Troubling 1965 Parallel

The U.S. Federal Reserve faces a challenging question at its policy-making meeting today and tomorrow: How to respond to inflationary pressures that are proving much stronger than expected? If officials don’t announce a much more aggressive path of interest-rate increases than I expect they will, their passivity will risk a repeat of the Great Inflation of the 1970s.
BUSINESS

