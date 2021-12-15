The Federal Reserve signals rate hikes in 2022

In a move labeled by some as a hawkish pivot and by others as a great reset, the Federal Reserve’s policy committee just went in one meeting from its often-repeated characterization of inflation as “transitory” to portraying it as the “No. 1 enemy” facing the economic recovery. This policy change, while seemingly abrupt and drastic, is much needed and highly welcome. That’s the good news. Less good is that it is not sufficiently bold, at least as yet, and especially because it is coming so late.

