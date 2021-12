I've been managing a Horizon environment for about the past three years at my organization. That includes managing DEM. When I first became the primary "VDI guy", I had to build off of what had already been put in place. With that said, DEM (though still needing some work) has been something I've focused in on a lot more lately in trying to better understand / polish up to better fit our organizations needs. It also is a bit unorganized partially due to the last person who managed it. I would like to re-organize some of the items in the "Personalization" section.

2 DAYS AGO