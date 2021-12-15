ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Panic with macOS vms on boot when appleGPU0 is enabled

By trodemaster
vmware.com
 2 days ago

I have seen a couple of posts that are likely the same issue but wanted to share what I'm seeing. After building a macOS VM 11.x or 12.x on macOS 12 hosts (possibly 11.x as well) the VM will panic...

communities.vmware.com

